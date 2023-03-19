If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Lasses Match Preview: How will Sunderland Women fare against the Blades in today's game at Eppleton?

Barclay’s Women’s Championship

Sunderland AFC Women v Sheffield United Women

Eppleton CW Ground, Hetton-le-Hole, Sunderland

Kick-Off: 11:30am

Tickets & Match Coverage

Travel: Take the number 55 bus from Sunderland Interchange (Stand K) to Houghton Road-Caroline Street, Hetton.

Coverage: The game will be broadcast live on Twitter via @SAFCWomen

Highlights: The FA Player will have highlights and a full match replay from Monday afternoon.

Podcast: All things being well, we will have the Lasses Podcast Live as usual on Monday night, 8.30-9.30pm.

The Build-Up

Sunderland take on Sheffield United today, knowing a victory would all but ensure Championship football again next season.

After last week's victory over bottom-placed Coventry, we go into this game full of confidence and able to play without fear.

The Lasses

Personally, I don’t see us making any changes to the side unless of injuries. Katy Watson has started the last two games and had showed her ability and pace that will scare sides. The seventeen-year-old will surely be a name to watch out for in the future and is playing with belief that defies her years. Alongside her, Emily Scarr has transitioned into a top striker and will be looking to build on her two assists last week.

The Opponents

Sheff United are a strange side. They looked to be getting sucked right into a relegation battle, then got a very impressive win over London City a few weeks ago. Since then, they lost to Palace and have changed managers so we will need to watch out for the new manager bounce.

Courtney Sweetman Kirk is still a striker to take very seriously so our defence will need to be careful, but I feel our attacking players will enjoy themselves against the opposition and look to put distance between us and Sheff Utd.

Final thoughts

Sunderland have a run of home games coming up and will be looking to make that count against sides that are in and around us at the bottom. Mel Reay has had to put up with a lot of injuries this season, with the most recent being Liz Ejupi, but hopefully that’s nothing too serious. Mel has always found a way of making us look strong and competitive.

Hopefully, we can pack Eppleton out and give the players our all. It’s a great group, and it’s the least they deserve. Haway the lasses!

Recent League Form

Sunderland: LWLLL

Sheffield: DDLWW

Head to head

(All venues, all competitions, including friendlies)

Played: 3

Sunderland Wins: 1

Draws: 2

Sheffield Wins: 0

Sunderland Goals: 7

Sheffield Goals: 4

Last time out

Sheffield United Women 1 - 4 Sunderland Women - 20th March 2022

Sophie Bradley 22’, Emily Scarr 24’, 39’ Maria Farrugia 57’ Emma Kelly 86’

Just watching the highlights from the Sunderland Ladies game yesterday



Absolutely love this third goal. Fantastic work by Neve Herron to get the tackle in and stop the attack, then sends up a wonderful long ball for Maria Farrugia to finish beautifully



: FA Player pic.twitter.com/nf9y8lNcJb — Charlotte Patterson (@kirbyhazard) March 21, 2022

