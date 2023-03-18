Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-1 Luton Town - late penalty earns a point for the Lads!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Showed some good handling in the first half and made one really good save low down in the second but will probably be disappointed with the goal he conceded, even if it did come through Roberts and Hume. Distribution was poor but not helped by lack of targets up top.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Played really well in the first half, won his fair share of challenges but dropped off a bit in the second, being out of position and needing to be bailed out by a Patterson save.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Had a good battle with Adebayo all afternoon, with the Sunderland defender coming out on top.

Danny Batth (C): 6/10

Mostly solid but gave away a really poor free kick in a dangerous position in the lead up to the Luton goal.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Another good game from O’Nien, did well defensively, good on the ball and even had a couple of chances shortly after Luton scored.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Unlucky not to score from the edge of the box but his curler hit the post. Worked hard and was mostly accurate with his passing but, like a few others, dropped a level after the break.

Edouard Michut: 6/10

Another who did well in the first half before disappearing in the second, was finding some space further forward and showing a nice turn of pace to get away from Luton attention.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Started off very lively but struggled to keep up that form as Luton got players around him.

Abdoullah Ba: 5/10

Made some good runs forward to stretch the game for us but not much of an attacking threat today and some of his play was a touch erratic.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Some nice runs down the left hand side but didn’t usually have anyone to pick out in the middle, did find Gelhardt for a really good chance but the striker couldn’t take advantage.

Joe Gelhardt: 2/10

He may have no confidence at the moment but he just doesn’t look like a striker, rarely involved in attacking play and, the one time he was, he completely messed up a very good opportunity with a poor touch and finish. Does work hard and tracks back a lot but also gave the ball away a lot and the Luton defence won’t have had an easier afternoon against an opposition striker.

Substitutes

Amad Diallo: 6/10

Good to see him back and on the scoresheet, even if he wasn’t quite at his best.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

A really nice one-two with Amad for the penalty and had a lot of influence when he came on.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

Was very lively following his introduction, with some direct pace troubling the visitors.

Pierre Ekwah: 6/10

Helped control midfield following his arrival.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Got stuck in at left back and looked a threat going forward.

Man of the Match: Dan Ballard

Had another good game at the back for Sunderland, dominant in the air against a difficult opponent in Adebayo and looked rock solid all game, even when some of his team-mates had dropped a level after the break.