Starting XI: Same again for Sunderland versus Luton Town?

Tony Mowbray said he hadn’t been too impressed with our first half performance on Wednesday, but overall an unchanged team played well and went toe-to-toe with a very good side in Sheffield United.

Luke O’Nien went off injured late on, but Mowbray has said he should be fit, as should Amad, who missed the last two games. We do have other injury concerns apparently though, and not knowing what they make it challenging to predict today’s line up... So, we’re going to keep our fingers crossed that everyone comes through ok!

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Patterson was unlucky with the goal on Wednesday, and has deservedly been called up for the England U21s.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Danny Batth, Luke O’Nien

Hume was fortunate not to see red on Wednesday, and he just needs to curb that side of his game - he loves a tackle, which is great, but he could have left us down to 10 men for a large portion of the game. Ballard and Batth will line up in defence if fit, while O’Nien will hopefully start in defence, too.

Midfield: Edouard Michut, Dan Neil

Michut has been exceptionally good in the past couple of games, and it was nice to see a different side to his play on Wednesday - we’ve not seen him breaking into the box too much, and he took his goal really well. Alongside him will probably be Dan Neil – I just don’t think we have a viable alternative ready right now.

Attack: Patrick Roberts, Lynden Gooch, Jack Clarke

Amad is fit again, but I think we may see Lynden Gooch start in a central role, supporting Michut and Neil and getting up to join in the attack. He’s looked good in his two sub appearances, and we’ve missed his all-action play, Either side should be Roberts and Clarke, however it wouldn’t surprise me to see Bennette or Lihadji given a start.

Striker: Joe Gelhardt

If I was Tony Mowbray, I’d leave Gelhardt out – he’s not looking like scoring, we’re not going up or down, and he won’t be here next season. But I reckon we’ll stick with him this afternoon.