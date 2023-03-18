Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Can the Lads topple the Hatters at home?

Last time out... Sunderland 1 Sheffield Utd 2

After another poor day with the officials, we went down 2-1 at home to Sheffield United in the week. Their first was a well-taken if poorly defended goal. Their second was a disgrace of farcical officiating.

It wasn’t a poor performance by any stretch, and arguably with Roberts hitting the post and their goal being blatantly offside, we should have got something from the game.

All we ended up leaving the stadium with was a sense of pride re how well we had battled against the Blades, accompanied by a feeling of being robbed from the one point we arguably deserved… by a fella who was clearly unable to make a decision and lift a flag if his life depended on it.

These were the hopeful forecasts from the tea leaves of the Predictions lads for the home tie against The Blades:

Predictions League Table - After Game 37 - Sheff Utd (H)

The table is the same as pre-Wednesday’s game - Will at the top by 2 points, Martin at the bottom by a clear 11, and virtually nothing between the other 4.

Nobody scored anything for right score or right outcome, and once again we found a new scorer in Edouard Michut (a positive among a lot of disappointment), so no points for first to bulge the net for us either.

Honourable mention to Bomber - if Roberts shot off the post had been 6 inches inside it, he would have done quite well.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Luton Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joe Gelhardt

Luton are clearly a decent side but they don't score many goals even when they win. You have to go back to January to see them score more than one and get a victory, and that was an away win at Wigan.

I fancy us to turn our fortunes around a bit and get a couple of goals. We should have had a couple at Norwich, we hit the post and were defeated by a massive mistake by the linesman at home to Sheff Utd, and at some time this lad Joffy simply has to find his way.

Come on lads…if we can get six points from this run of four games against top six teams before we even step out at Burnley end of the month, that will be a good recovery after that three-game losing streak against Stoke. Rotherham and Coventry.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - Luton Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

The less said about the refereeing decisions on Wednesday, the better.

Onto our visitors today, who come in the form of Luton Town.

They are in incredible form to say the least, with only one loss in their last ten games (which came against pacesetters Burnley), and two since the turn of the year, which is particularly admirable.

Play-offs are very much in their line of sight, and even maybe an automatic push if they keep this form up.

With our play-off push a distant dream, I’d happily take a draw now if offered.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Luton Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

We were very unlucky in the week not to build on the brilliant Norwich result. Sheffield United were very good and despite long periods of pressure, Sunderland were good for at least a point. Only poor officiating cost us, really and I’m hoping that will galvanise the team to bounce back from the disappointment.

That said, Luton are on a great run of form, only losing to Burnley in their last 7 games, including beating last Wednesday’s opposition. FOUR 1-0 wins in their last 5 games however suggest that they are not going to carry the same sort of constant threat that Sheffield United did, and I’d back us to score in any game, against any opposition.

So it's a narrow 2-1 win for me this week!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Luton Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

It’ll be a tight game today I reckon, but I am hopeful that we’ll turn up with the same application and desire that we showed against Norwich and Sheffield United and get a narrow win. Jack Clarke’s due a goal, so I’m backing him to score first.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Luton Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joe Gelhardt

After a disappointing performance from the man in the middle in midweek, the lads have nothing to fear playing against another good team this weekend.

The lads are slowly showing that they can hack the league no matter what lineup is put out and I believe that they are up to the challenge of another top six team.

We are a top team and are only improving over time and I believe we have enough on the bigger pitch to upset another in-form team.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - Luton Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Despite some more comical refereeing, we were outplayed by Sheff United and come up against another good Championship side in Luton.

There were passages of play on Wednesday night where we showed what we can do but we didn’t do it enough and some of our decision making was particularly poor.

We need to be stronger all over the pitch and remain disciplined, much as we did against Norwich while we run out this tough run of games.

This is a young side and are likely to go through quieter spells, but no one is giving up and we just have to keep plugging away.