Roker Rapport Podcast: It was offside, man! Sunderland 1-2 Sheff Utd reaction & Luton preview!

Sunderland were robbed last night by referee Matthew Donohue and his presumably partially sighted officials, not to say that the Blades were undeserving of all three points but aye, the goal that shouldn’t have stood didn’t help our cause. Our Gav and Chris sat down earlier today to try and wrap their heads around it all.