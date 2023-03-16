Share All sharing options for: Why signing up Edouard Michut for a cut-price deal is a no brainer for Sunderland

Sunderland’s youth revolution have taken to the Championship like ducks to water.

Many players who had their first taste of senior English football this season and most have looked comfortable and at home. One of those who has come into his own especially since the turn of the year is Edouard Michut.

Drafted in on-loan from French giants PSG, Michut didn’t feature much at all. In fact, between the start of the season and Boxing Day, we caught a glimpse of him just four times.

In 2023, however, it’s been a different story. The Frenchman has missed just one match since January and has shown glimpses of the quality we signed him for. His display in the hard-fought 1-0 at Norwich and then his goal against Sheffield United on Wednesday were a prime example of what we can expect from him.

Michut has quietly gone about his business in Sunderland’s midfield and the more valuable minutes he has under his belt, the tidier a player he’s become. We have been able to utilise him far more in recent weeks and it’s beginning to show.

The fact we had an option to buy clause on Michut was fairly common knowledge once he joined on loan. His lack of minutes in the first half of the season led to doubt that this would even be mentioned come May.

The new year has brought upon a different perspective though, and Michut has gone from an illusive player, confined to the fringes of the squad to a player to someone who has quickly become a favourite of Tony Mowbray.

We have now been given an opportunity to sign up Michut on a permanent basis for what is nothing short of peanuts. 2.5 million euros and a 20 year-old developing quickly in what is a tough division feels like something the ‘model’ can’t and won’t pass up.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted about the potential move. He also mentioned how Premier League side Fulham are also said to be interested in his signature. It’s no surprise, but getting Michut signed on Wearside permanently would be a bold statement from Kristian Speakman. It would be the signing of a player who- on his current trajectory- is destined to become a very good footballer who can compete at the highest level.

The season-ending injury to Corry Evans back in January left a big hole in Sunderland’s midfield. Having options who could step in for the defensive side of things was always going to be key. Since the start of the year Michut has been handed this role along with Dan Neil.

Although the lack of experience has been exposed on some occasions, Neil and Michut have grown as solid and dependable Championship players. The Frenchman is starting to put himself in the shop window for a potentially big move- which is why it’s important we make sure he’s our player when the inevitable happens.

As a key part of the French unit Sunderland have created in the past year, Michut is a player who has helped make us tick. He is one of the several top talents we have recruited for this season and a player who is becoming a joy to watch in red and white.

With the season edging towards a conclusion, attention will soon turn once again to recruitment. Snapping up Michut for this bargain price would be a great way to kick off the summer window.