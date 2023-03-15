Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-2 Sheffield United - tough battle ends in defeat for the Lads!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Made a couple of really good stops, one down low to his right when he got a strong hand to a dangerous shot and then to come out and smother a counter attack. No chance with either goal, with Berge being offside in front of him stopping him from making an attempt at a save. Distribution was a bit erratic at times.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Had a swerving effort saved early on but then relished the physical game that he was involved in.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Maybe gave away some free kicks a little too easily, especially in the first half, but still defended well throughout and had half a shout from a penalty at the other end after being dragged down.

Danny Batth (C): 7/10

Found Jebbison difficult to deal with at times but still didn’t give the striker a sniff.

Luke O’Nien: 8/10

O’Nien was vitally important early on as Sheffield United were in control, making one good block on a dangerous cross and then tracking back to hit out a dangerous ball over the top.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Worked hard in front of the defence and covered a lot of ground for the team. Was involved in Michut’s goal after chesting the ball down and playing in Ba.

Edouard Michut: 7/10

Competed well in midfield in a game that was often physical against difficult opponents and then took his goal like a striker after ghosting into space on the edge of the box.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Showed some skill on occasions in the first half to skip past defenders and hit the post with a well struck shot in the second half but unfortunately not quite involved enough.

Abdoullah Ba: 7/10

Picked up an assist after playing a really nice ball to Michut for his goal. Played well in general, showing good movement to get away from players in midfield, notably in the build up to Roberts hitting the post.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Had a left-footed effort well saved as we looked for an equaliser but like Roberts on the other side, didn’t get hold of the ball enough to threaten consistently.

Joe Gelhardt: 5/10

Worked very hard up top with very little support but, other than competing with Batth for a O’Nien cross in the second half, he was pretty much anonymous.

Substitutes

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Looked good for a brief period in central midfield before reverting to left back after O’Nien’s departure.

Alex Pritchard: 5/10

Looked very keen to get involved but struggled to find team-mates.

Isaac Lihadji: 6/10

Lively on the right without ever really threatening.

Pierre Ekwah: 6/10

Came on late following a knock to O’Nien.

Man of the Match: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien was involved all night but especially early on as Sheffield United were in the ascendancy, making vital stops as they looked for an opener. Showed some good feet at times to burst into space when the visitor’s looked to close our team down, put in a good cross that Gelhardt couldn’t find the target with and then took a massive whack to his knee just before his substitution.