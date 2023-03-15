Starting XI: Will Tony Mowbray make any changes for tonight’s Blades clash?

Credit where credit’s due – Sunday’s game at Norwich was the perfect response to what happened the week before. Tony Mowbray and the players responded brilliantly, and the effort was there for all to see.

Mowbray only made enforced changes last weekend, but Abdoullah Ba grabbed his opportunity with the winner, while Luke O’Nien once again demonstrated why he simply can’t be left out of the team somewhere when fit. I wouldn't be at all surprised to see us start tonight unchanged, with O’Nien playing that left back/left centre back role and Clarke dropping in when we are out of possession.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Patterson needed to make a couple of good saves at Carrow Road and did well – the clean sheet will boost his confidence.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Danny Batth, Luke O’Nien

No change here – the back four all played well on Sunday. Ballard and Batth were back to their imperious best, Trai Hume was back on form, and O’Nien showed exactly why he needs to be in the team, somewhere.

Midfield: Edouard Michut, Dan Neil

I think Michut turned in his best performance for the club on Sunday and will start tonight. Dan Neil was still a little out of sorts, giving the ball away far too cheaply on occasion, and while he looks in need of a rest Pierre Ekwah – his main competition – looked rusty when he came on.

Attack: Patrick Roberts, Abdoullah Ba, Jack Clarke

Alex Pritchard missed out on Sunday through injury but should be back in contention tonight, but I can’t see Mowbray dropping Sunday’s match-winner, so Roberts, Ba and Clarke should all start.

Striker: Joe Gelhardt

Gelhardt should have scored at least one on Sunday, but his all round game was good and he looked dangerous. I’m backing him to score tonight – it’ll click for him at some point. Surely!