Score Predictions: How will our resurgent Black Cats do against Sheffield’s Faltering Blades?

Last time out... Norwich City 0 Sunderland 1

After a real low at home to The Potters, Tony and The Lads really bounced back in the Sky-televised Sunday lunchtime game, with a gritty and hard-earned but deserved 1-0 away win in Norfolk.

A great left footed strike from Abdoullah Ba grabbed us the lead in the first 15 minutes, and though we had chances to score more, we failed to convert them. Our rear guard and battling midfield performance however was like night and day in comparison to the showing against our ex-coach last weekend.

We scrapped, battled, pressed and harried Norwich, ultimately making them look pretty average and taking home all three points and a welcome confidence boost after recent results.

These were the guesstimates from the Predictions lads for the away trip to Norwich:

As can be seen above, only Malc had enough dregs of optimism left over to call an away win after the Stoke tonking, and of the rest, only Jack was even willing to call a draw.

Less of a surprise was the fact that nobody forecasted the scoring debut of young Ba either.

Predictions League Table - After game 36 - Norwich (A)

After some pretty low scoring from recent games, Malc takes three points for his correct score call and takes his position in joint second alongside Matty and Jack.

Will now has a proper peloton built up behind him but retains a two point lead, while Bomber drops to fifth, but stays comfortably above Martin and only a point behind the chasing pack.

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Sheffield Utd 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joffy Gelhardt

Other than a week ago, The Blades haven't won in the league away from home since before the new year, when they beat Blackpool.

The Lads have their tails up after that great win in Norfolk, and young Joffy had a good game without scoring, so I am backing the lad to go one better tonight and help us to a decent win.

My mindless optimism rewarded me last Sunday, so why not back the lads again? Haway!

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - Sheffield Utd 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

Well, I certainly wasn’t expecting Sunday’s result, but it was a fantastic reaction to the Stoke humiliation.

We next face a Sheffield United side whose form has hit the bumpers in recent weeks.

They have managed only two wins from six, which has seen their points cushion cut to four, with Boro breathing down their necks.

With the monkey off our backs and Sheffield United with one eye on their FA Cup Quarter Final on Sunday, this is potentially a good time to play them.

I’m feeling a score draw, and solid performance will be greatly received after the last few weeks!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Sheffield Utd 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

Well, Norwich was quite the turn-up for the books - I didn’t see it coming and I couldn’t be happier to have been wrong!

Sheffield United aren’t in the same form that Norwich were in, and while at one point it looked like themselves and Burnley were running away with it as a top two, all of a sudden they look vulnerable to being caught by ‘Boro.

The pressure might just be getting to them and with the lads buoyed by the fantastic result at Carrow Road, there is a good chance we can capitalise on both situations and come away from the match with another good result - which a point certainly would be in the circumstances.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - Sheffield Utd 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joe Gelhardt

Sunday’s win will certainly restore some confidence on and off the field, and it’ll be another good test for us against a Sheffield Utd team that looked to be a shoo-in for promotion earlier in the campaign but are faltering a little now.

They’ll hopefully try to make a game of it, rather than sit back and counter, and I’m going for us to emerge winners, with Joe Gelhardt - after a promising game on Sunday - bagging the winner.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - Sheffield Utd 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After a top class change and win on Sunday, the lads are going to be looking to hunt down and pray on an underwhelming and tired Sheffield United side who are falling down into the playoff places.

If we don’t take any more knocks, everyone a bit more confident and with something to fight for, there is no reason we cannot take all three points. However, I feel Sheffield United will dig in and grab a lucky point.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 5 - Sheffield Utd 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

We are awesome again and I think we are going to smash these lads all over the SOL.

I’m backing Pritch to return from injury and to curl in a top bin spesh to open our rampant account. I’m not sure where I am getting this optimism from… but let's have it!