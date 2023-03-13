Roker Rapport Podcast: A B D O U L L A H !!!

What’s the crack?

That’s a relief for all of us aye..

• How do the lads feel after that? Are we less worried this week?

• A B D O U L L A H - An absolutely outstanding shift put in from the lad, and a lovely finish for the goal. More to come for him, more to think about for Mowbray.

• Luke ‘Lips’ O’Nien - He only went and did it again didn’t he... Is he the king of shithousery? Gav once again sings the praises of our Mr Sunderland!

• Gelhardt - There’s a player there, but is he the player we need right now?

• Your questions, your three word reviews and plenty more chat as the lads cover yesterday’s win and look ahead to Sheffield United visiting the Stadium of Light this Wednesday!

HA’WAY THE LADS!

