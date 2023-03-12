Score Predictions: Sunderland need to stop the rot - Can our Cats maul the Canaries?

Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Sunderland need to stop the rot - Can our Cats maul the Canaries?

Last time out... Sunderland 1 Stoke 5 (yes five)

After the worst SAFC performance in an age at this level, the Predictions collective drew a blank in the main. Everyone went for home wins against our allegedly cash-chasing ex-gaffer, and we could not have been more wrong.

This was the crystal ball output for last weekend:

Predictions League Table - After game 35 - Stoke (home)

Only one Predictions point was scored from the visit of Stoke - basement battler Martin correctly called Alex Pritchard as our first scorer, and sadly he ended up being our only one.

Not a lot of impact on the table other than Martin is now a mere 14 points off top and nine behind Malc who, a bit like SAFC, isn't exactly looking over his shoulder just yet.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Norwich 0 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

We have to turn this form around at some point, and it would be so very Sunderland to go out to Norwich and nick a narrow win. Percentages say a draw is the best we can hope for, but sod it. I didn't expect a 1-5 walloping, so let's back something else we don’t see coming.

I’d like to see as a minimum a much better performance, that’s for sure. I was at the home game and while Norwich probably shaded the game by Sergeant converting a chance when we could not, it wasn’t a walk in the park for them, and it could have gone our way on a better day.

1-0 to us, Mowbray’s P45 moved back to the bottom of the filing cabinet, and hopefully a promising showing from some of the young lads and newer signings - we have little more to lose by giving them a bash, so more minutes for O’Nien, Ekwah, Lihadji, Bennette and maybe even Gardiner who has been on fire for the youth side.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Norwich 2 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

It’s amazing how quickly form can turn on its head, and confidence can drain.

I’m most definitely not confident going into this, with Norwich having only lost twice out of nine since Wagner’s arrival, with six wins and one draw.

And of those six victories, they’ve managed to score nineteen goals! Which is absolutely not what you want to hear when you’re coming off a 5-1 pasting.

I’d honestly be happy with a draw here, anything to nip the run of defeats in the bud.

But unfortunately, I can’t see that happening today. Prove me wrong lads!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Norwich 2 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Luke O’Nien

It’s very hard to be optimistic given the current run of form and results of both clubs. One can hope that we have had our inevitable “bad patch” that hits every club at various points in the season. Although what looks the more likely is that Tony’s youngsters are suffering now from Callum Doyle Syndrome - where they are that good and play so many minutes compared to what they are used to that 3⁄ 4 of the way through the season they wilt like Sag Aloo spinach.

Norwich are on a tremendous run! Four wins and a draw from their last five, while the lads have managed just four points in that time. The match being at Carrow Road could be our one saving grace - Norwich haven't been as good at home as away this season, while for us it's been the opposite.

Nonetheless, I can't bring myself to predict anything other than a narrow defeat - and I wouldn’t be happier to end up being proven wrong.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Norwich 2 Sunderland 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: No scorer

I think we’ll go in with a very similar team to last week, and I just don’t see us getting a look in, unfortunately. I’d like to see Issac Lihadji get a chance, but hearing Mowbray’s pre-game comments, that seems unlikely.

We barely forced Stoke’s keeper into a save last week, and with Gelhardt up front we look blunt in attack. I think we’ll be a bit more solid this week – it would be difficult not to be – but I just don’t fancy us at all, which is a sad state of affairs. Hope I’m completely wrong.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Norwich 2 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After a very disappointing fortnight, the lads need a result. Unfortunately, have won 4 in their last 5 and are making a bursting play to secure their place in the top 6, while our youngsters are fizzling out.

This run was always going to happen at some point. We have a squad of very young (but very good) talent, where injuries have hamstrung us into playing a certain way and the lads are still adjusting to 2 games a week in men's football in the English second tier.

We will be fine, we will improve. I just cannot see this being the one to turn it around.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Norwich 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

It’s been a tough few weeks and the result at the weekend was abject, regardless of reasoning as to where we are going wrong.

I think Mowbray needs to make some changes and take a few out of the firing line. We have Bennette, Ekwah, Ba, O’Nien and Lihadji all waiting in the wings, and I think we should be giving Gelhardt, Neil and others a break.

Norwich are getting back on track and are in good form. They score plenty of goals and will be a big test.

I don’t think we will have enough to overpower them, but the right team selection and setup could allow us to dig in and take a good away point.