Share All sharing options for: On This Day (10 Mar 2007): Three players left behind as Keano’s promotion bus hits top gear!

When Sunderland’s team was announced an hour before kick off at Oakwell there were some surprising omissions.

Anthony Stokes, who’d turn in what was probably one of his best games for the Lads in the 2-1 win at West Brom the previous week, had been left out, as had Toby Hysen, the Swedish winger who’d played the best part of an hour at the Hawthorns as an early sub for Carlos Edwards. Dwight Yorke was missing, too – and he, together with Stokes and Hysen, were expected to be in the starting XI. They were conspicuous by their absence – as was Marton Fulop, whose place on the bench was taken by Trevor Carson.

With smartphones still a little while off, we were left wondering in the stands what had happened to the trio – injuries in training, was the general presumption.

A packed away end welcomed the striding Keane after the teams had emerged – a clenched fist acknowledged the travelling support, who roared their appreciation in return.

It’s difficult to put into words just how much Keane had galvanised the club – and the city. We felt unbeatable. The confidence we had going into games was sky high. Chests were puffed out, we were proud to be Sunderland again, and unless you experienced it, it’s impossible to appreciate the true extent of the job he did.

When Keane’s linked with a return to the club – as he was last year – you have those people who are under 25 who can’t believe we’d even consider such a ‘dinosaur’, and those older who (maybe through rose tinted glasses, or maybe not) would love to see Keano return, just because of the sheer impact he had last time round.

It was on the crest of this wave that we arrived at Barnsley – fresh from a 2-1 win over promotion rivals West Brom, whose manager, Tony Mowbray, insisted would finished higher than us come the season’s end.

In Barnsley’s team that day was highly rated Derby defender, Lewin Nyatanga, who’d spent a thoroughly unimpressive loan spell with us earlier in the season, and two players who’d have spells at Sunderland without making a first-team appearance. Full back Paul Heckingbottom had been signed by Peter Reid from Manchester United in the mid 90s and spent four years at the club without making an appearance, before heading to Barnsley via Darlington, Norwich, Bradford and Sheffield Wednesday, while goalkeeper Nick Colgan would spend the following season on the Premier League bench for Keane’s side, again without seeing a minute of action.

For Sunderland, Liam Miller came in for Yorke, while Grant Leadbitter took what would presumably have been Hysen’s position in replacing the injured Edwards, and Ross Wallace came in for Stokes. On the bench, the lesser-spotted Tommy Miller (who’d scored the only goal of the game against us at the Stadium of Light earlier in the season while on loan at Preston), Kenny Cunningham and Stephen Wright made up the numbers.

The game itself was a tough test as the Lads looked to record our ninth win in 11 games. Dean Whitehead, David Connolly and Stern John all went close in the first half, but the scoreline remained goalless as the interval came.

Midway through the second half one of the ‘replacements’ – Grant Leadbitter – scored, rifling a right foot shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, right in front of the packed away end.

David Connolly added a second at the death, picking up a long header out of our defence, twisting and turning, and putting the ball past Colgan to make it 2-0.

The three points lifted us up to third, but much of the talk after the game surrounded the absentees.

It turned out Dwight Yorke had missed out for legitimate reasons. Stokes, Hysen and Fulop had been left back in the north east after failing to make the 4.15pm pick up time the day before. At 4.17pm the bus left on Keane’s instructions, with the players arriving at the pick up spot by 4.20pm.

Despite them setting off in hot pursuit, Keane’s message to them was simple. Don’t bother.

After the game, Keane said: