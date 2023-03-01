Sunderland’s March Preview: What have the Lads got coming up this month?

Stoke City (H) 4.3.23

Since baldy took over in August, Stoke have gotten considerably worse and are looking over their shoulder at what could become a disastrous season. They lost out to Millwall on Saturday – and are in midweek action in the FA Cup, which could help us.

One to Watch: Josh Laurent

The midfielder has been one of the few shining lights of this season and is a presence in the midfield. Our midfield has looked a bit off the pace in the last few, and whoever plays on Saturday will have their hands full.

Norwich City (A) 12.3.23

A disgraceful 12pm kick-off on a Sunday in front of the Sky cameras will mean an early start for even the home fans, let alone our lot! Norwich have had a strange season and can’t seem to put together a run of results. This will be a big game in the playoff race – we should have done better in the reverse game!

One to Watch: Marcelino Nunez

The Chilean midfielder has shown his class throughout the season and scored a wonder goal against Birmingham a couple of weeks before this one. Once again, our midfield will have its hands full with the diminutive midfielder looking to bridge the gap between midfield and attack.

Sheffield United (H) 15.3.23

The Blades are flying this season and are looking likely to go up automatically, barring any late slip-up. We were unlucky at Bramall Lane earlier in the season but both sides have developed throughout the season. United did lose two in a row in February against promotion rivals but are still 7 points clear of Boro, who are in third, with a game in hand.

One to Watch: Iliman Ndiaye

He’s a cut above at this level and will be playing in the Premier League next season, with or without Sheffield United. 10 goals and seven assists this season and a World Cup appearance as well, the 22 year-old has had a great year!

Luton Town (H) 18.3.23

Luton are defying the odds yet again and are pushing for a second play-off run in as many seasons. Rob Edwards has got the Hatters on track after a slight blip when Nathan Jones went on his travels (he’ll be back soon!)

One to Watch: Carlton Morris

13 goals in the league season and he scored against us in October, Morris has been on fire this season, carrying on his form from last season. Similar to Viktor Gyokeres, who tore us apart recently – Morris will be a handful for our defence in our last game before the international break.