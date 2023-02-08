Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2-3 Fulham - Young Lads do themselves proud but bow out

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Will probably be disappointed with the first goal after getting a hand on the shot but no chance with the other goals, not the best distribution tonight.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Some meaty challenges by the full back who defended solidly and got forward when he could.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Made one great recovery challenge early on and didn’t look out of place playing against a Premier League attack.

Danny Batth (C): 7/10

Battled well with both Vinicius and Mitrovic, not the most comfortable with the ball at his feet when Fulham pressed but got an assist thanks to his flick on to Bennette.

Aji Alese: 6/10

Not the most comfortable night for Alese, with the left back often outnumbered by Fulham players but stuck at it and got an assist after picking out Clarke.

Edouard Michut: 7/10

Competed well in the middle of the pitch, gave away a few fouls but such was his desire to get stuck in. Made one really good block in the second half from a dangerous shot.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Showed a few bits of quality, including a slaloming run that saw him brought down in the box by Mitrovic and a whipped effort just wide, but was also sloppy at times including letting Mitrovic run off him for Fulham’s second.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Was extremely poor all round in the first half hour, including a dreadful headed clearance before the first goal, but improved after that and caused Fulham problems. Unlucky not to score when a deflected effort was well saved.

Amad: 7/10

Not as involved at the top end as we’d want him to be but still showed his quality, had a shot cleared off the line after being played in by Roberts.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Doesn’t really get enough of the ball on the left with our attacks mostly concentrated on the opposite wing but scored one with a well taken goal and troubled Tete when he had the ball.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Had a couple of good bursts forward, showed some composure when on the ball and closed down well.

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Really good when he came on, always making space for himself and had a big hand in the first goal.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Came on to protect the back four after Neil’s departure and always seemed to be involved.

Jewison Bennette: 7/10

Scored his second goal for the club thanks to a well taken finish and was a willing runner after he replaced Amad.

Pierre Ekwah: 6/10

Added a bit of presence to the midfield, fired one shot just wide and looked useful.

Chris Rigg: 6/10

A late substitute appearance for Rigg who covered a lot of ground in his short time on the pitch.

Man of the Match: Edouard Michut

I’m going to give my man of the match to Michut, he was up against seasoned Premier League midfielders but was getting stuck in, putting in challenges and looked more physically ready than he has so far in a Sunderland shirt. Was tidy as usual on the ball and made one great sliding block in the second half.