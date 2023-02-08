Starting XI: TWO changes predicted for Sunderland’s FA Cup game versus Fulham tonight!

Tony Mowbray’s got some tough decisions to make tonight. Does he go with his strongest XI after Saturday’s gruelling clash at Millwall, or rotate the squad a bit with Saturday in mind. In reality, he doesn’t have too many options...

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Patterson got lucky on Saturday after his fumble led to a Honeyman tap in – only to be rescued by the officials. Still, he showed good mental strength to come back from that and have a good game.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Danny Batth, Luke O’Nien

Aji Alese looked to be struggling a little on Saturday, and his replacement Cirkin was desperately unlucky to get injured while scoring the equaliser. I think Alese will sit this one out – he’s played three big games in three weeks and has looked a little rusty – and O’Nien will need a game to get him back up to speed. With O’Nien playing on the left it gives us that fluidity to swap between a three and a four, which could come in handy.

Midfield: Edouard Michut, Dan Neil

Same again here, I reckon. Saturday will have been a bit lesson for Michut, and he’ll enjoy getting back to a game that more resembles the football he likes to play. Still he and Neil stood up well to Millwall, and they’ll both be better for it.

Attacking midfield: Patrick Roberts, Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke

With Gelhardt cup-tied, I think we’ll see Alex Pritchard coming back into the team in a central role, with Roberts and Clarke playing either side. Pritchard made a big difference on Saturday, and his experience is a rare and valuable commodity!

Striker: Amad

I think we’ll be pretty fluid with the four up front, but Amad could play in a more advanced position. Honestly, I’d love to see O’Nien start up top – I do think he’d do well there and has the physical presence to benefit the team – but I’m not sure Mowbray will take the risk.