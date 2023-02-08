 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship

Starting XI: TWO changes predicted for Sunderland’s FA Cup game versus Fulham tonight!

Will Tony Mowbray stick or twist tonight against The Cottagers?

By MartinWanless
Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tony Mowbray’s got some tough decisions to make tonight. Does he go with his strongest XI after Saturday’s gruelling clash at Millwall, or rotate the squad a bit with Saturday in mind. In reality, he doesn’t have too many options...

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Patterson got lucky on Saturday after his fumble led to a Honeyman tap in – only to be rescued by the officials. Still, he showed good mental strength to come back from that and have a good game.

Fulham v Sunderland: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Patterson was one of our stars in the first game - hopefully he turns in another good display tonight
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Defenders: Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Danny Batth, Luke O’Nien

Aji Alese looked to be struggling a little on Saturday, and his replacement Cirkin was desperately unlucky to get injured while scoring the equaliser. I think Alese will sit this one out – he’s played three big games in three weeks and has looked a little rusty – and O’Nien will need a game to get him back up to speed. With O’Nien playing on the left it gives us that fluidity to swap between a three and a four, which could come in handy.

Sunderland v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship
Stay on your feet, Luke!
Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Midfield: Edouard Michut, Dan Neil

Same again here, I reckon. Saturday will have been a bit lesson for Michut, and he’ll enjoy getting back to a game that more resembles the football he likes to play. Still he and Neil stood up well to Millwall, and they’ll both be better for it.

Millwall v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship - The Den
Dan Neil stood up well to the challenge on Saturday
Photo by Ben Whitley/PA Images via Getty Images

Attacking midfield: Patrick Roberts, Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke

With Gelhardt cup-tied, I think we’ll see Alex Pritchard coming back into the team in a central role, with Roberts and Clarke playing either side. Pritchard made a big difference on Saturday, and his experience is a rare and valuable commodity!

Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Striker: Amad

I think we’ll be pretty fluid with the four up front, but Amad could play in a more advanced position. Honestly, I’d love to see O’Nien start up top – I do think he’d do well there and has the physical presence to benefit the team – but I’m not sure Mowbray will take the risk.

Millwall v Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images
