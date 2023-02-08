Match Preview: Sunderland v Fulham - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!

Wednesday 8th February 2023

(CHA) Sunderland v Fulham v (PL)

FA Cup 4th Round Replay

Stadium of Light

Kick-Off: 19:45

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available on BBC One.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

The build-up...

Following the preceding game down at Craven Cottage, the BBC are sending their cameras to the Stadium of Light tonight expecting fireworks in the replay.

The Lads were unlucky not to progress to the fifth round last time out, with both sides playing their part in trying to avoid the replay that we’ll witness this evening.

It will be interesting to see whether the effects of Saturday’s draw at Millwall will still be felt a few days later resulting in Mowbray shuffling his pack in terms of the starting line-up, especially with an enticing chance to pick up three points this weekend when we entertain free-falling Reading.

The last time we took on Fulham at the Stadium of Light we managed to pull off a surprise victory which was our first at home for around a calendar year and the last time we met them in a fourth round replay was only eight years ago, where we won 3-1, so we’ll take a bit of that tonight if you don’t mind?

The betting...

The bookies fancy Fulham to progress to the fifth round tonight with odds of 8/11, with the Lads priced at 16/5 to be the ones to take on managerless Leeds United and it is 5/2 to go to extra time.

Head to head... at Sunderland

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 13

Draws: 13

Fulham wins: 7

Sunderland goals: 43

Fulham goals: 36

Last time we met... at the Stadium of Light

Saturday 16th December 2017

Championship

Sunderland 1-0 Fulham

[Maja 77’]

Sunderland: Ruiter, Love, Matthews, Browning, O’Shea, Wilson, Gibson, Honeyman, Gooch (Ndong), Grabban (Asoro), Vaughan (Maja) Substitutes not used: Steele, Galloway, McManaman, McGeady Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Sessegnon, McDonald, Kalas (De La Torre), Ream, Ojo, Cairney, Norwood (Graham), Johansen, Fonte (Kamara) Substitutes not used: Button, Odoi, Djalo, Cisse Attendance: 25,904

Played for both...

Louis Saha

The Paris-born striker began his career at Metz in the late 1990’s where a growing reputation led to a loan spell Newcastle in 1999 ahead of a permanent move to Fulham a year later.

Saha impressed at Craven Cottage over four years to such an extent that Sir Alex Ferguson offered over £12 million to take him to Old Trafford in 2004. Another four years were spent in Manchester before a move to Merseyside with Everton in 2008 after a series of injuries hampered his playing time at United.

Short spells at Spurs, Sunderland and Lazio followed before retiring in 2013.