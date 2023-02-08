Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Rd 4 Replay - Sunderland vs Fulham

Last time out... Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 (EFL Championship)

Here we are at match day again, this time readying for a midweek FA cup replay against Fulham, at home in front of the red and white faithful, and on the Beeb no less!

The lads did incredibly well to extend their unbeaten run to 3 games on Saturday, after the Championship away game ended in a draw at Millwall. A brave second half header from Cirkin, which apparently knocked him clean out for a brief moment, got us back on even terms after a very odd chip into the top corner from a sat-down Millwall player by the name of Cooper. How he pulled that one out of the barrel, we will never know…

Who knows what changes the gaffer will make tonight. He will probably be looking to compete so we can hopefully progress to play Leeds in round 5 (also confirmed to be on TV), but will likely also be looking to ensure we return to league action against Reading at the weekend with the best players and options possible.

What ever the outcome this evening, most fans are already very proud to be SAFC supporters given how we have taken this event to 2 legs against a team competing for European football next season should they carry on with their form as they are.

The football we play is admired far and wide, to the point where teams like Millwall try to stop that rather than beat us at it. With a good show tonight, this team will learn and grow even more.

The predictions were quite optimistic for the trip to The Den (maybe a little more so than was warranted, given the strong Millwall home record), as can be seen below.

The only pundit taking any points from Saturday was Bomber, who got one point for rightly calling a 1-1 draw. Nobody forecasted Dennis Cirkin rising like a salmon for that header (nor dropping like a sack of spuds, poor beggar), so no points for anyone in terms of first player to move the onion bag in our favour.

Predictions League Table - after Millwall away

Bomber makes 4th place all his own with his sole point taking him clear of Malc. No change elsewhere in the league, as most of the lads backed a win for us, with either Gelhardt (who had a decent first half for me) or Amad (who was maybe never going to have a massive game in such a tight and physical encounter) to score first.

Had Paddy Roberts scored after that wonderful mazy run, then Malc may have stayed level with Bomber, but then we stood more chance of scoring if he passed, in the view of most fans we speak to.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - Fulham 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

This should have been the final score in the first leg for me, and for us to almost pull off that result away from home and with no striker for about 75 mins is proper progress, as many have pointed out.

The last time Fulham won away in the league was a couple of days into 2023, against Leicester City. They did well to get a draw away at Chelsea last Friday, and they lost away to the Mags mid last month. They did win away in the FA cup at Hull one week into the new year, but the 2-0 win flattered them as they only scored the second in the 94th minute.

Jack Clarke will be in his element in this type of game on a decent pitch and playing football rather than “who can kick their opponent in the air the most”.

I'm backing Jack to score in the second half and Patto to have another blinder and keep us a clean one.

I’m up from the east of England to visit family and I am going to this one, so as a minimum I hope it is a good game and we come out of it well - if not with a win, with pride, and with more ideas about how we see this Championship campaign out without our Rossco.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - Fulham 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

I’m an absolute sucker for the FA Cup and would love for us to progress tonight.

Who doesn’t love a cup upset? Provided you’re not on the wrong end of one, of course!

We’ve not faired well in the competition for some time, and I would love to see us rectify that.

Replays have not been our forte in recent years, however, the last time we were successful in one was in fact checks notes, against tonight’s opponents!

I’m going to allow my positivity to cloud my judgement and back a narrow 1-0 victory to the lads. Then onwards to a tasty tie against dirty Leeds!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 0 - Fulham 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: No SAFC scorer

Similar to others, I think we had our big chance last week. It’s quite rare that you see the Premier League club “get away with it” in the first tie, only to come unstuck in the replay.

The team in the lower division is less of a surprise the second time round and more focused Fulham minds will know how to use their Premier League pace and power to combat us.

That said, there is a small twinkling light of hope that Marco Silva’s men have their eye on a tricky fixture against a resurgent Nottingham Forest three days later.

Europe is still on the cards for them and with Brighton, Brentford and Wolves coming up, they might just not fancy a visit from Leeds in the middle of all that.

On the basis that I think Mitrovic, Pereira, Willian all start, I think Fulham may do a professional job on us.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - Fulham 1 (SAFC to progress on Penalties) Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Luke O’Nien

I’m actually not too confident about this one – I think we had our chance down at Craven Cottage and just couldn’t get it over the line – but I’m going out on a limb with my first goalscorer prediction…

I think it’s more likely Pritchard will come into the starting XI in place of the cup-tied Gelhardt, but I would love to see Luke O’Nien given a run out up front – what’s there to lose?

He’s got the physique, the work rate and can finish. It’s the type of game to try something different, so I’m taking a flyer that O’Nien gets out goal in a hard-fought draw – and we win on penalties!

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - Fulham 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

After a top notch game in the big smoke, the lads finally return to the north east for a game under the lights.

Even without an out and out striker, I am full of belief in this squad to show what they are made of and attack with the full force of the city behind them.

The lads have gone from strength to strength with so much to deal with, this is just another step.

Although I have put us going out, I believe that us scoring and playing well against a top prem team after taking them to a replay, all without a striker, is admirable.

I hope I'm wrong!

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

We matched Fulham last time and I’m confident we can do it again.

It’ll be interesting to see if they throw more first teamers at us after getting a major scare at Craven Cottage.

I think we have enough quality to do damage but we will need to be wary of Fulham’s quality. They play similarly to us but can actually draw upon legitimate strikers which will aid their cause.

I’ll back us for the upset.