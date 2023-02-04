Andy’s Player Ratings: Millwall 1-1 Sunderland - Brave Cirkin header clinches equaliser for Black Cats!

Anthony Patterson: 8/10

I thought he played well today. It was a really physical test for him and he made some important claims. He made one good save to tip a deflected effort wide and came out quickly to prevent a chance for the onrushing Duncan Watmore. Got away with a spill thanks to an offside player in his eyeline.

Trai Hume: 8/10

Another solid display by Hume. He worked hard defensively and read the game well but although he got in behind down the right in the first half and put a good cross in, he was quieter going forward.

Dan Ballard: 8/10

Threw himself at everything and was quick to burst forward into midfield when space appeared.

Danny Batth (C): 8/10

A proper captain’s performance from Batth. He was up against a very physical Millwall side and he relished it.

Aji Alese: 6/10

Did OK defensively on the left hand side, but not much going forward.

Edouard Michut: 6/10

Competed well in the middle of the park and didn’t look to be outmuscled often, but just able to dictate play.

Dan Neil: 7/10

A good all-round performance. Like Michut, he wasn’t able to dictate play but he showed some nice skill to start attacks and always tracked back to help out his defence, including a great tackle inside the box after a Millwall counter-attack.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Drifted in and out of the game. He had one great run from deep inside his own half that saw him carry the ball to the Millwall box but selfishly decided to shoot rather than play in either Amad or Gelhardt.

Amad: 6/10

Like Roberts, he drifted in and out of the game but he clearly has a reputation which scares players, as you can see them back off when he gets the ball.

Jack Clarke: 5/10

Started in quite lively fashion but wasn’t able to keep that up and couldn’t make anything happen.

Joe Gelhardt: 5/10

Showed some nice touches and pieces of skill but no attacking threat at all, even if he was mostly isolated.

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Put in a great set piece for the equaliser. Wasn’t able to threaten much from open play but linked up well and was always quick to press.

Dennis Cirkin: 7/10

It was good to see him back and he was doing well. He popped up with an immensely brave header to score the equaliser but was absolutely clattered in the process and needed to be subbed.

Joe Anderson: 6/10

Came on for his senior debut after Cirkin needed to be substituted and did OK.

Pierre Ekwah: 6/10

Came on late for the tiring Michut.

Abdoullah Ba: N/A

A very late appearance for Ba.

Man of the Match: Danny Batth

Some good defensive displays today but Batth was the pick of the bunch. He won pretty much everything in the air and this was a game we wouldn’t have got anything from without him on the pitch.