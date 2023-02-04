Starting XI: Here’s who we think will start for Sunderland at Millwall today

Well, there’ll be at least one change to our starting XI today, and it’ll be interesting to see if that’s the only switch from our impressive display at Fulham last week... I think it will be.
Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson
Patterson gained a lot of plaudits for his display at Fulham – he made some cracking saves and deserved the praise.
Defenders: Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Danny Batth, Aji Alese
Same again in defence – Ballard and Batth are an excellent partnership, and Hume’s been a revelation at right back. On the other side, Alese struggled a bit last weekend but he’ll surely keep his place today.
Midfield: Edouard Michut, Dan Neil
This is the only place where I think we could possibly make another change – Ekwah could come in to the starting XI purely because of his physicality. However, I think that’d be harsh on Michut, and really we need to see how he copes in a game like this – so same again for me today. I wouldn’t be surprised, however, if we changed it up a little, with Ekwah making up a three and Roberts sitting this one out.
Attacking midfield: Patrick Roberts, Amad, Jack Clarke
If we do keep the same formation as previous weeks, however, it’ll be the same again here too – Jack Clarke got a lovely goal last weekend and that should give him confidence heading into today’s fixture. Alongside him will surely be Roberts and Amad.
Striker: Joe Gelhardt
Will Gelhardt come straight in? Surely he will. We’ll have to change the way we play as he won’t provide the focal point that Stewart does – but he’ll hopefully give us the cutting edge that we lacked when Stewart was out last time.
