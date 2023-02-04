Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 29 - Millwall vs Sunderland

Last time out... Fulham 1 Sunderland 1 (FA Cup Rd 4)

The lads did us proud once again in the 4th round of the FA Cup last weekend, with a cracking performance against a decent Fulham side who are sat in the top eight of the Premier League table.

Given how end-to-end the game was, finishing with a draw was probably a fair result, meaning we now face them again at the SOL. The fact we made such a great game of it resulted in waves of pride the like of which we have not seen for many a year across the red and white portion of the north east.

We did way better than a lot of the lads dared to predict, as shown below.

Jack and Will did best this week, both predicting a 1-1 draw, but missing out on predicting Clarke as the successful predator. Nobody in fact went for Clarky, though with the confirmed loss of the Loch Ness Drogba there is a chance he may feature way more in the predictions first scorer lists for the remaining games of the Championship campaign.

Hopefully, our new signing Joffy Gelhardt can get up to speed quickly and help fill the Nessie-shaped void.

Predictions League Table - after 28 league games

We have a new leader this week, with Will overtaking Matty at the top after calling the 1-1 correctly, while the long-time predictions leader failed to take any points. Jack also moved within a point of Matty with his correct one each call, leaving 2 points between 1st and 3rd. Not unlike the championship table, it's tight at the top.

No points for Malc, Bomber or Martin, due to Malc backing the lads to hold on and win 1-0, and through Martin and Bomber predicting a loss to The Cottagers (boo).

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Millwall 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

If it comes down to form, this should be a draw, as both teams have won three, drawn one and lost one in the last five games. I’m not a fence sitter like some of the lads though, and I think the buzz of our last away trip to London will still be in the air. The way we took on and almost overcame a quality Premier League Fulham team in the cup will surely drive the lads on to get a league win at The Den.

There has been a lot of fuss and bother about Stewart being injured and the window not bringing a replacement in, and I agree it was disappointing to see the transfer window go as it did. Thing is, we played 70 minutes without Nessie and still almost took that tie, and today we have Joffy, who will be a totally unknown element Millwall cannot prepare for with anything like the knowledge they would have about Ross.

If that last game cannot ease nerves and convince our lads they have enough with or without Stewart, and with Gelhardt, what will?

My call is for our Paddy to skip and step past their defence and tuck a sweet left foot in the corner to get us going, and we go on to take a one goal win on the road.

Then straight after the game, England smash the Jocks in the egg chasing.

What a double and a day that would be.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Millwall 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joe Gelhardt

It was a phenomenal performance last time out against Premier League opposition, but the loss of Stewart certainly put a dampener on the result.

I’m in two minds about how we play in today’s clash with Millwall.

The familiar face of Duncan Watmore almost confirms that we’ll suffer from the former player curse this afternoon.

But there’s something in me that feels we can win this one, even with LND missing from the side for the rest of this season.

I’ll go with a strong performance and a 2-1 win, but without any injuries this time, please!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Outside of the runaway top two, Millwall have the best home record in the division, having only lost two and conceded eight goals in their 13 home games.

Even with Ross Stewart this would have been a tough test for the lads, and it almost goes without saying that it has now become trebly harder.

On the positive side, we more than competed with Fulham in the FA Cup without Ross for the large majority of the game, and we’re still not yet in the situation before where we were completely strikerless. I’ve got high hopes for Gelhardt and if he is half as good as I’m led to believe - keep him fit and we’ll be just fine!

Jack Clarke found his scoring boots last week and I’m backing him to have eaten, slept and showered in them all week so as not to lose them again, ready for this likely nip/tuck affair.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Millwall 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joe Gelhardt

Millwall are a very good team - a far better side than they showed in our mid-World Cup game at the Stadium of Light - and they’ll give us a very tough game at the Den, which is ‘always a difficult place to go’.

And we’ve got Duncan Watmore and the law of the ex to consider, too.

But we’re in good form, and although there’s the obvious negative from last Saturday, we’ve got some superb attacking players, who I believe would give any team in the country problems. It’s likely Joe Gelhardt will get an early chance to impress today, and I reckon he could get a debut goal to open the scoring in a solid 2-0 win.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Millwall 1 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

After a class few weeks of FA cup and league action, normality resumes. The return of George and Duncan allows for a time for us to show far we have come.

I’m excited to see how this team plays - it’s extremely young and now in the mould that the hierarchy wants. I believe the energy we have may just overwhelm our opponents like we did last time, and push them over the edge.

Go on the boys.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Millwall 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

After a fleeting return for Ross Stewart, we are once again whacked by the injury hammer as we return to league action.

Millwall will be a tough place to go but we still have plenty of attacking threat and I expect we’ll put it on full display after more than matching seventh-placed Premier League side Fulham last weekend.

Debuts aplenty add an interesting side story with Gelhardt, Ekwah, Lihadji and Anderson all possibilities. You have to wonder if Gelhardt, in particular, will be pushed straight in with our striker crisis all too real once again.

I’ll back the lads away and think we’ll just be too good on the day.