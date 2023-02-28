Roker Rapport Podcast: The Coventry 2-1 Sunderland Review (and some listener questions!)

What’s the crack?
- Why can’t we beat Coventry at their home ground… even when they don’t own their home ground?
- Tony’s team selection; let’s just say we weren’t fans of it.
- Tony’s team management; you guessed it, not fans of it.
- That referee; again, not big fans.
- Are the Lads actually tired or are they hearing Tony tell them they’re tired so merely playing along?
- That Gyökeres is some player isn’t he?
- Why is Mowbray not considering the likes of O’Nien in midfield in games like this where he’d arguably be far better suited than Dan Neil and Michut?
- How do Gav and Chris feel heading into our lovely reunion with the bald lad who left midway through the start of our season for more money?
- All this and more! It’ll be reet man.
Ha’way the Lads!
