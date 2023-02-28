Roker Rapport Podcast: The Coventry 2-1 Sunderland Review (and some listener questions!)

It is our solemn duty to report that - as fun as the last couple days have been drinking the quite delicious tears of random Newcastle fans - our mag neighbours sadly weren't the only team to lose at the weekend. In light of this, our Gav and Chris sat down as the weekend drew to a close to dissect another in a long line of losses to the spawn of Jimmy Hill.