Andy’s Player Ratings: Coventry City 2-1 Sunderland - Amad’s late stunner in vain for Mowbray’s men

Anthony Patterson: 5/10

Didn’t do anything wrong. He had no chance with either goal but failed to sort his feet out when under pressure on a few occasions.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Defended well all game and always looked willing to meet the physical challenge Coventry provided. He was also a bit of a goal threat.

Dan Ballard: 6/10

Had a good battle with Viktor Gyokeres all afternoon, which he unfortunately just about came off second best in, after the striker beat him to the ball for the second goal.

Danny Batth (c): 5/10

I thought he looked less comfortable with the mobile Gyokeres than Ballard but he did hit the bar early on from a free kick.

Aji Alese: 5/10

Had a really good opportunity but couldn’t make proper contact on a cross from Edouard Michut. Defended well down the left but dived in for the opening goal which allowed a runner some room to pick out the goalscorer.

Dan Neil: 5/10

Comfortable in possession and put a shift in to try and protect the back four, but had trouble with Kasey Palmer drifting off him.

Edouard Michut: 5/10

Tidy as ever on the ball. He put in a good cross for Alese in the first half that the defender couldn’t make good contact with. Struggled with the defensive side of the game.

Patrick Roberts: 5/10

Had a good chance to equalise at 1-1 but fired wide from close range. Relatively quiet today; caused problems but didn’t have the support from wide on the right that he usually does.

Amad Diallo: 6/10

Scored a peach of a goal but only a consolation late on. Forced a good save from Ben Wilson at the near post after good interplay with Roberts and also ran onto a O’Nien pass to fire in a cross that gave us half a penalty shout and Roberts’ chance. Was given a bit of a kicking at times and played a bit too far away from Roberts for much of the game.

Jack Clarke: 5/10

Gave Brooke Norton-Cuffy a difficult afternoon but with no end product at all, summed up by being played in by Gelhardt just before he went off, not making a decision and seeing a potential opportunity disappear.

Joe Gelhardt: 5/10

Worked hard off the ball, and was a nuisance for Coventry’s defenders but barely featured on the ball. Had one shot skewed wide and tried to get to a loose ball near the goalkeeper that started a scuffle.

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Came on to play on the left as we chased the game and didn’t really make much of an impact.

Abdoullah Ba: 5/10

A little sloppy at times when he came on as he tried to make something happen.

Pierre Ekwah: 6/10

Did OK in the middle of the pitch to provide a bit of physicality and his left foot looks useful.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

His first touch was a fine long ball to Amad that created a chance for Roberts but he got turned too easily in midfield in the build-up to the second goal.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

Showed some good energy on the left wing. He did well to win one corner and then again to provide an assist for our goal.

Man of the Match: Trai Hume

Defended well down the right and showed composure on the ball when under pressure, particularly with a calm header back to Patterson late on. Had one swerving effort well saved by Wilson very early in the game and had another headed chance just tipped over in the second half.