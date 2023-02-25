How will the lads do when Sunderland are sent to Coventry this lunchtime?

Last time out... Rotherham 2 Sunderland 1

There was a lot of disappointment in the week when we went to Rotherham and came away with nothing, and rightly so.

Given the tactics and team selection weren’t ideal and the lads played poorly, we still almost came away with a share of the spoils, which is some slight comfort.

If we can play that badly and still compete in this league and away from home, that ain’t so bad for last season’s League One play off champs.

The optimism of the lads seen above meant that predictions points were rarer than hens teeth on Wednesday morning. Whether the recent dip in form (2 wins in 5, and a loss preceded by a draw) will mean our Predictions lads will haul back their red and white tinted specs, we will see.

Predictions League Table - After game 33 - Rotherham away

No change in the table after Rotherham.

Nobody backed Joffy Gelhardt to notch for us, and in most fans’ views he should and could have had 3 and a match ball.

After most of the lads not backing him this time and him netting, maybe we can all back other players again for the Coventry match? The Leeds loanee can then keep scoring and increase his conversion rate, which was poor away at The Millers.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Coventry 1 - Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joffy Gelhardt

This is a hard one to call.

Coventry played Rotherham last weekend (away) and beat them 2-0, when the same opponent at the same place managed to nullify our playing style enough to take all three points a few days later.

Thing is, we simply must have learned a lot from that narrow loss, and only a month ago another decent footballing side in Norwich put 4 past Coventry City, winning 4-2 after scoring 3 goals in the first 18 minutes.

We clearly need to get out of the blocks fast and get ahead here. While we can do that away from home (ask Fulham) I’m not sure we will be able to keep a clean one, though Tuesdays rotation at the back may be adjusted due to learning from Rotherham too.

I honestly don’t know, but if we get a point I’d be ok, and if we get a win I’ll be over the moon.

My optimism has been battered by Tuesday, but I’d love to see us bounce back and return to the top 6 (results permitting) before most of our opponents kick off.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Coventry 2 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joe Gelhardt

Of course, we’re not going to win them all, but Tuesday was such a disappointing result.

Next, we come up against one of the many faux rivalries we have developed over the years.

Coventry are not too far behind us in the league, having recovered from a very poor start to the season.

I’m not feeling too confident going into this in all honesty.

We’ve not faired well away from home against Coventry in our history, with a meagre three wins out of twenty-two games, and not since 1985.

I think that will continue today, but refuse to back a loss!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Coventry 1 - Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

The game at the SoL was a cracking watch and hopefully the return leg will see the performance levels return to that of the opening day.

I’m almost of the opinion that we get this game out the way, try and come through with at least a point and revel in the whole week’s rest to try and recuperate before an emotionally charged Stoke match.

Coventry are only 4-points behind us with a game in hand so will have plenty of motivation, but may or may not show up.

They’ve fallen short against the stronger teams in the division recently (Burnley, Sheff Utd) but have picked up impressive results against others (Millwall, Luton).

So it’ll be a patchy, tiring but at times splendid showing, but an ultimately slightly disappointing point to finish February with.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Coventry 1 - Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

Roberts looked great when he came on on Tuesday, and he’ll surely be back in the team today - and I reckon he’s a good bet to score. It’ll be a tough fixture today, and while a point will only make it 2 from 9, in isolation it’d be a decent result.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Coventry 1 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After a very disappointing few games, the lads need a pick me up and the replay of our opening day may just be the time.

We are flush with options right now, and with everything being stable and simple for us just developing these lads, I expect a few changes to the squad.

I am thinking of a cheap and easy victory, very similar to that against Blackburn at the end of 2022.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Coventry 1 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After a demoralising defeat in the week, we have a tough trip to Coventry to contend with.

Coventry have a decent team and I fancied them to be dark horses for the playoffs after playing them on the opening day. They’re not quite there but are not far off, and they’ll always have a chance with impressive Viktor Gyökeres up top.

I’m hoping we can re-find some fluidity after a tough watch on Tuesday night. Too many just didn’t get going and it cost us. Even still, a contentious referee decision denied us a point at the death so I still fancy us.

I think removing Hume and Alese was a mistake, and restoring them to the starting eleven will help our cause, ultimately leading to a narrow away win.