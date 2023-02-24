RRP: Should’ve started Roberts man - Rotherham 2-1 Sunderland Reaction & Previewing Coventry Away!

What's the crack?
- That was just… aye… what was that?
- The lads think one man is to blame for that result, and he wasn't on the pitch.
- Don't Panic; The lads try to take some positives from the game, try being the operative word.
- Why didn't we start Patrick Roberts? Why were Michut and Neil picked for a physical battle? Why did we drop Hume? Why can't we just win all the time? Etc
- Should Neil and Amad be rested soon?
- How do the lads feel looking ahead to our fixture against Coventry at the weekend?
- If tiredness is an issue, why are we not rotating as much? Is Mogga not yet confident in lads like Ekwah, Ba, Lihadji and Bennette?
- The lads answer your questions, including why it is the refs are all so sh*te this season..
- All this and more! Ha'way the Lads! Start Patrick Roberts!
