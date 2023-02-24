 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

RRP: Should’ve started Roberts man - Rotherham 2-1 Sunderland Reaction & Previewing Coventry Away!

Gav and Chris sat down to react to the absolute sh*tshow at Rotherham, query our team selection on the night, look ahead to our next match away to Coventry and answer a few of your questions!

By TheHashpipe83
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

What's the crack?

  • That was just… aye… what was that?
  • The lads think one man is to blame for that result, and he wasn't on the pitch.
  • Don't Panic; The lads try to take some positives from the game, try being the operative word.
  • Why didn't we start Patrick Roberts? Why were Michut and Neil picked for a physical battle? Why did we drop Hume? Why can't we just win all the time? Etc
  • Should Neil and Amad be rested soon?
  • How do the lads feel looking ahead to our fixture against Coventry at the weekend?
  • If tiredness is an issue, why are we not rotating as much? Is Mogga not yet confident in lads like Ekwah, Ba, Lihadji and Bennette?
  • The lads answer your questions, including why it is the refs are all so sh*te this season..
  • All this and more! Ha'way the Lads! Start Patrick Roberts!

How Can I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

More From Roker Report

Sunderland News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report