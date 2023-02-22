 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rotherham United v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship - AESSEAL New York Stadium

“We looked a good attacking team” - Matt Taylor shares his thoughts after win over Sunderland

Rotherham gaffer Matt Taylor gave his assessment of the game after his side upset the odds to beat Sunderland

By CraigChapman
Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor praised his side as they beat play-off chasing Sunderland 2-1 at The New York Stadium.

Speaking with Rotherham’s official website, Taylor said:

Even before the first goal we looked better in attack without the final output.

It took Ollie’s goal just to settle our attacking play down and I thought we looked a relatively good attacking team tonight, up against another good attacking team.

Rotherham United v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship - AESSEAL New York Stadium Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

There were chances at both ends of the pitch and it was two teams going at it. I thought that was an exciting game of football to be involved in and I hope the supporters were pleased with what they saw, but even more pleased with three points.

It took character and effort. I can never question the group. I always ask for more in terms of quality and I thought the game allowed us to be better in an attacking sense and there was a little bit more space through the middle as much as out wide.

Not every game is like that - sometimes opposition teams take away that central area and we have to figure out different ways to hurt them.

I was really pleased with that first half performance and then to score early in the second you’re thinking ‘can we go on and get a third and feel a bit more comfortable’.

It was an excellent goal from their point of view and there wasn’t much that we could have done in a defensive capacity.

