“We looked a good attacking team” - Matt Taylor shares his thoughts after win over Sunderland

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor praised his side as they beat play-off chasing Sunderland 2-1 at The New York Stadium.
Speaking with Rotherham’s official website, Taylor said:
Even before the first goal we looked better in attack without the final output.
It took Ollie’s goal just to settle our attacking play down and I thought we looked a relatively good attacking team tonight, up against another good attacking team.
There were chances at both ends of the pitch and it was two teams going at it. I thought that was an exciting game of football to be involved in and I hope the supporters were pleased with what they saw, but even more pleased with three points.
It took character and effort. I can never question the group. I always ask for more in terms of quality and I thought the game allowed us to be better in an attacking sense and there was a little bit more space through the middle as much as out wide.
Not every game is like that - sometimes opposition teams take away that central area and we have to figure out different ways to hurt them.
I was really pleased with that first half performance and then to score early in the second you’re thinking ‘can we go on and get a third and feel a bit more comfortable’.
It was an excellent goal from their point of view and there wasn’t much that we could have done in a defensive capacity.
