"We looked a good attacking team" - Matt Taylor shares his thoughts after win over Sunderland

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor praised his side as they beat play-off chasing Sunderland 2-1 at The New York Stadium.

Speaking with Rotherham’s official website, Taylor said:

Even before the first goal we looked better in attack without the final output. It took Ollie’s goal just to settle our attacking play down and I thought we looked a relatively good attacking team tonight, up against another good attacking team.