Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Rotherham 2-1 Sunderland - Poor all round as Lads succumb to defeat

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Would be disappointed to concede two very similar goals, both low and into the far corner but not sure he could have done much about either. Not given much to do, other than to pick the ball out of the net.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Put in a great cross for Gelhardt’s goal but we looked lacking at right back until Hume came on with O’Nien unable to link up play effectively with Amad.

Dan Ballard: 6/10

Really should have scored from Pritchard’s corner but headed wide, otherwise defended solidly most of the game.

Danny Batth (c): 6/10

Was competing well with Hugill but like one or two others, backed off too much for the first goal.

Dennis Cirkin: 4/10

Struggled a bit against Ogbene, got booked for a foul on him and was on the back foot from that point.

Dan Neil: 5/10

Again we got caught out from Neil slipping when trying to be too fancy in dangerous areas, leading to the second goal. Did put in a good ball that Gelhardt scored from but the striker had strayed offside.

Edouard Michut: 5/10

Was finding teammates with passes but struggled to make an impact and was far too casual in tracking Rathbone for the first goal.

Amad Diallo: 5/10

Completely out of sorts for the first half, improved after the break and particularly once Roberts came on. Involved in Gelhardt’s goal when he played in O’Nien.

Alex Pritchard: 5/10

Had one great effort just after Rotherham scored their first that needed a great save to keep him scoring, then put in a good corner that Ballard should have scored from but otherwise he had a very quiet, ineffective night.

Jack Clarke: 5/10

Had one well-hit shot on target from wide but was unable to make anything happen all night.

Joe Gelhardt: 6/10

Scored his first goal for the club with a well-timed run to the far post. Strayed offside needlessly when converting another, made poor contact on a good Roberts cross, then almost clinched an equaliser at the end. Good to see him getting on the end of passes into the box but the ball is still not sticking on him enough.

Substitutes

Aji Alese: 6/10

Made us more solid defensively and had a good chance but took too long to control the ball.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Gave us some impetus down the right and had half a chance with his first touch but for his volley to be blocked.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Instantly made us a more dangerous side, caused Rotherham problems and unlucky not to get an assist or two.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

Came on for Clarke as we pushed for an equaliser.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Had a volley blocked for a corner very late on.

Man of the Match: Patrick Roberts

Some poor performances tonight but Roberts was by far our most influential player once he came on, with Amad looking a better player for his introduction. Put in a great cross for Gelhardt that the striker couldn’t get a proper connection on, played a really nice flighted ball to Alese that he couldn’t control quickly enough to get an effort away and caused problems whenever he had the ball.