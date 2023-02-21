Share All sharing options for: “I should’ve done a John Terry & put my kit on!” Danny Simpson talks about his Sunderland spell

On the latest episode of Undr The Cosh Podcast, former Sunderland loanee Danny Simpson spoke of his time on Wearside and the reasons why Roy Keane dropped him on the final day of the season.

Speaking with ex-Cardiff man John Parkin, former Sunderland forward Chris Brown and comedian Chris Brown, Simpson recalled:

When I signed we didn’t lose a game. I came a few weeks after Jonny [Evans] arrived. Everything was flying, we were at the top of the league. I came in at right back, Nuggsy [Nyron Nosworthy] and Jonny were solid. Dwight Yorke in centre midfield with Grant Leadbitter.

Simpson had become a regular during his loan spell on Wearside then revealed why he was not involved in Sunderland’s 5-0 win over Luton to secure The Championship title ahead of Birmingham City.

I’d played fourteen games. I was playing every game with one to go, Luton away, the day we would get the Championship trophy. I’d played all the games and then me being me, I went out mid-week. I woke up late, jumped up and s**t myself. I got to the Academy of Light late and I’d missed training. It wasn’t a time where I could still go out and train. Roy knew I was in the building and I was waiting for him to come in so I could go up and see him. He didn’t kick off with me, he just said he was disappointed. I begged Roy and he told me that I wouldn’t be in the squad. His rules are his rules and he wasn’t going to bend them for anyone. I asked him to stick me on the bench at least, but he was having none of it. That’s why in all of the pictures all the lads are in their kits and I’m in my suit. I should’ve done a John Terry and put my kit on. I look back now at the pictures and it looks like I’m not involved. What a day it was, watching the lads in the stand. Luton away we won 5-0 to win the league.

Simpson returned to parent club Manchester United that summer but admitted he wanted to extend his time on Wearside.

I wanted to stay [at Sunderland] but in the Premier League you’re only allowed one loan player from each team. In the Championship it was me and Jonny, and Jonny stayed.

You can listen to the episode of Undr The Cosh on your favourite Podcast app, or you can watch the episode in full on Youtube below.