Share All sharing options for: “We have to put Sunderland under pressure” says Rotherham boss Matt Taylor

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor has called on his side to have a ‘belief’ when they come up against play-off chasing Sunderland at The New York Stadium this evening.

Speaking with Rotherham’s official website, Taylor said:

They’re a fantastic side. They’ve invested well and recruited well and got some good players for the level. They have a couple of loans in there as well who have certainly improved them. We’re at home and we have to make the running. We have to put them under pressure. We know their style and what they’ll want to do when they come to our pitch. We have to make it ‘our pitch’ like we did for the first half on Saturday. We put a good team [Coventry] on the back foot. We just couldn’t quite break through them. We have to try and do the same to Sunderland.