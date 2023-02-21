What will the score be when Sunderland take on Rotherham tonight?

Last time out... Sunderland 1 - Bristol City 1

We were arguably robbed of two points at the weekend, with the generally very reliable Trai Hume bringing down the Bristol City sub in the box, and the ref awarding a penalty in the 92nd minute. Patto did his best to save yet another spot kick but it wasn't to be.

These were the predictions last time around:

Malc and Bomber both got the score exactly correct by sitting on the fence for a home draw against an in-form team who like to play footy just like us.

Out of the optimistic posse, only Jack got a point, predicting that Clarke would score our first. Had that penalty not been awarded (and most agree it was correctly awarded), things could have been very different.

A draw wasn’t the end of the world though, and means we are still one of the better form teams in the top six, still sitting in fifth at time of writing. Only us, Boro and Burnley are unbeaten in the last five games in that top six, with Sheff United, Millwall and Luton all having recent losses.

Predictions League Table - after Bristol City (home)

Will is now being slowly hunted down by a growing peloton. Both Matty and Jack are only two points behind in equal second. After three point hauls, both Bomber and Malc have made up ground on those above them.

Martin is now ten points adrift of fifth place, and as discussed on the recent pod, is not carrying high confidence of rallying late in the campaign.

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Rotherham 1 - Sunderland 4 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

We simply have to take these lads to the sword for me.

Two points dropped on Saturday need to be avenged, and we showed this lot how to play footy at our place, so let's go to town on them again. On top of that, they are long ball specialists and we possess one of the best centre back pairings in the league. This should be fun.

Amad has been a little quiet in the scoring department of late so is overdue one. I’d be over the moon for Joffy to get our first and his, and prove me wrong, but I don’t think Rotherham have a hope of containing the magic in his wee boots, nor in getting anything from this tie.

Haway the Lads!

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Rotherham 0 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

A point on Saturday wasn’t the worst thing in the world against an in-form side, but the manner in which it happened was frustrating.

Now it’s down to South Yorkshire to face a side that finished three positions and six points above us last season.

However, they currently sit just above the relegation zone and a whopping sixteen points behind us.

Rotherham will be desperate to buck the trend of their biennial relegation, but may struggle if their current poor form continues.

I feel our impressive away record and sold out away end will see us over the line here, with Roberts opening the scoring.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Rotherham 0 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

I agree with Matty. The end.

Only joking… Rotherham are finding goals pretty hard to come by in 2023 to date. With the exception of a 4-0 demolition of Blackburn, they are two goals for and eight against in the other six matches they’ve played since the turn of the year. Rumour has it that Peltier is out of the match, which if true will make not drawing a blank tonight even more difficult.

On the other side of that coin, Sunderland have scored in our last 17 consecutive matches (including the FA cup and the abandoned middle-eastern friendly) and I don’t see that run coming to an end this week.

We have had the “minor setback” I predicted and I’m now happy to get back to the optimistic approach that has served me well to now. Hopefully Jack Clarke has had enough of hogging all the goals and he can start sharing them with his mate Pat. For me, it’s a comfortable win and a move into fourth!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Rotherham 0 - Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

I really fancy us tonight, and hopefully, Saturday’s late setback will refocus us and help us be at it from the start tonight. When you consider Rotherham finished above us last season, the difference in league performance this campaign is unbelievable really, and just shows the progress we’ve made. I fancy us to repeat last midweek’s result and come away with a convincing 3-0 win. Amad’s not scored for a few games now and will be on pens in the absence of Stewart, so I’m backing him for first goal. Haway the lads!

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Rotherham 1 - Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After a decent yet disappointing result at the weekend, this can be the one where we put someone to the sword.

With an ageing team and slowly losing their quality players, the Millers are finding it hard to get the points return needed to survive. With everything on the line will they go for it? And therefore get a beating?

Or will they try and keep the scoreline as low as possible and try and sneak a result. I expect the latter but hope for the former.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Rotherham 0 - Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After a disappointing finish to arguably one of the better sides we have played recently, we should be looking to capitalise on a poor Rotherham side and show what we can do.

Their last win was a frankly mental 4-0 win over Blackburn in which Rotherham scored with all of their four shots on target. It is against their form, however, which is littered with low scoring defeats and bore draws, including a defeat to League One’s Ipswich.

Our attacking threat should thrive in this one, and we have excelled on the road so I’d expect a fairly strong performance and result here.