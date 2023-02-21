Starting XI: Four changes to Sunderland’s team predicted as we take on Rotherham tonight

Will we see another midweek rotation as we head to South Yorkshire for tonight’s game against Rotherham?

I reckon we could see four changes – including a full debut in midfield for Pierre Ekwah.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Unlucky not to save Bristol City’s penalty on Saturday, and Patto will be in nets again tonight.

Defenders: Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard, Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin

I do wonder if Mowbray will be keen to get Trai Hume back on the field as soon as possible after he conceded that last-gasp penalty on Saturday, but I think we could see both full backs rested tonight.

O’Nien and Cirkin could come in on either flank with Hume and Alese – who’ve both played a lot of football and looked tired on Saturday – coming into the side.

Midfield: Edouard Michut, Pierre Ekwah

Michut impressed again on Saturday after sitting QPR out, and he was brought off with the best part of half an hour left.

That suggests to me that he’ll start tonight, and Dan Neil could get a break.

If so, and if O’Nien’s in at full back, Pierre Ekwah could start.

He’ll have deserved it – he’s impressed from the bench.

Attacking midfield: Amad, Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke

I think we could see Patrick Roberts sit this one out with Pritchard coming back into the team – supported from the flanks by Amad and Jack Clarke.

Striker: Joe Gelhardt

I just think we need to keep playing Gelhardt. He should have scored one or two on Saturday, but his link up play was good in spells.

He just needs a goal, and he’s only going to get that by being on the field.