Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland u21 1-1 Derby County u21 - Lihadji starts as The Lads draw

Adam Richardson: 7/10

Exudes the same calm confidence as Sunderland’s current number one Anthony Patterson, not a lot to do but was comfortable with everything that came his way. May have got a slight fingertip on a shot onto the crossbar in the first half. No chance with the late equaliser.

Callum Wilson: 6/10

Not the most comfortable on the ball but got up and down the line all evening.

Zac Johnson: 7/10

Comfortable on the ball and defended well, headed one shot over from a Kelly free kick.

Ben Crompton: 7/10

Solid at the back and more no nonsense than Johnson alongside him. Stepped in to block the shot for the equaliser but unfortunately it rebounded into the back of the net.

Ellis Taylor (C): 6/10

Looks a good player when running with the ball and going forward but not great defensively, with runners getting past him a little too easily.

Tom Scott: 6/10

Covered the back four well in the first half and got forward more after Burke’s’ introduction. Beaten inside the box by a Derby player for their goal.

Ben Middlemas: 7/10

Thought he did well in the first half, played in Gardiner for a shot on target and Taylor who put in a dangerous cross. Also covered well after Taylor got beaten down the left. Took a knock and taken off at half-time.

Isaac Lihadji: 7/10

Came really close to scoring his first goal in red and white after skipping past a player, playing a one-two with Sohna and running onto the backheel and curling an effort towards the far corner but the goalkeeper managed to tip it wide. Was quick & lively whenever he was on the ball, easily able to beat his man at will and only real complaint was that he was often a bit static off the ball, not running into space after he played some clever touches to team-mates.

Caden Kelly: 6/10

Very hit and miss by Kelly tonight. Played one nice ball over the top to provide a chance for Gardiner and put in a good free kick for Johnson’s header but then was a bit sloppy on the ball. Did get an important foot in during a Derby break that prevented a chance.

Tom Watson: 8/10

Very lively on the left wing, had multiple shots and although his radar was off he was always dangerous. Got an assist with a good left-footed cross to Gardiner.

Harry Gardiner: 7/10

A willing runner up front but did not get a lot of service. Scored a goal with pretty much the only cross to find him and had another shot well saved after Middlesmas picked him out on the edge of the box.

Substitutes

Harrison Sohna: 6/10

Brought on at half-time and did OK in the middle of the park, tidy in possession but still a little casual.

Marshall Burke: 6/10

Looked good when he came on, carried the ball well and looked to get stuck in.

Man of the Match: Tom Watson

Really should have got a goal but did not have his shooting boots on tonight, had multiple efforts from the left hand side of the box, looked dangerous whenever he got the ball and picked out Gardiner with a good cross for the Sunderland goal.

