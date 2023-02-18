 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship

Filed under:

Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-1 Bristol City - Late sickener costs The Lads two points

With the victory line in sight, Sunderland conceded an injury time penalty against Bristol City that was scored, costing us two points. Here’s how Andy rated the Lads this afternoon!

By Andy Tomlinson
/ new
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Anthony Patterson: 8/10

Not an awful lot to do in truth but made a genuinely world class save in the first half to keep the score goalless with a fantastic fingertip save onto the post. Got close to the penalty but unable to keep it out.

Trai Hume: 5/10

Was solid for most of the game barring a spell at the beginning of the second half where Mehmeti caused problems, dealt with him well outside of that period but then gave away a needless penalty right at the death.

Dan Ballard: 8/10

Really good at the back all afternoon, comfortable on the ball and is starting to become a regular threat from set pieces.

Danny Batth (C): 7/10

Like Ballard was his usual consistent self, winning everything that came near him.

Aji Alese: 6/10

Not much of a threat going forward today, although he did make some good runs, just wasn’t found by team-mates. Did well defensively.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Solid performance in midfield. worked hard defensively and quick to get forward to support attacks.

Edouard Michut: 7/10

Came back in and did well in midfield, rarely gave the ball away and got away from pressure multiple times with a quick burst of pace.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Couldn’t get his dribbling going consistently today but still caused problems all afternoon. Made one good run in the first half and picked out Gelhardt who spurned the chance, then had a couple of efforts in second half, both well saved.

Amad Diallo: 7/10

Like Roberts seems to be struggling a bit with his dribbling, potentially because of the pitch but good link up play and worked hard getting back to help out defensively.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Not his best game but scored a great goal after cutting inside and smashing the ball in the top corner, put in a really good ball for Gelhardt who could only slide a finish wide and intercepted and then played in Michut who shot rather than playing in Amad.

Joe Gelhardt: 5/10

Had a hand in Jack Clarke’s screamer but struggled otherwise today, off the ball play was fine with plenty of good movement and closing down but had a difficult time making the ball stick and squandered two good chances in the first half.

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Linked up play much better than Gelhardt when he came on.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Straight into the action with important defensive work and also got a piggyback from a Bristol City player.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Came on to help give Alese cover as we tried to see the game out.

Pierre Ekwah: 6/10

Brought on for Roberts as we tried to hang onto the 1-0.

Man of the Match: Dan Ballard

Really strong performance at the back by Ballard, always quick to attack the ball and made a really strong but fair tackle in the second half deep into Bristol City’s half, then quickly got up and tried to start an attack from it. Had half a chance with a headed shot from a corner.

