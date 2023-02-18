Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-1 Bristol City - Late sickener costs The Lads two points

Anthony Patterson: 8/10

Not an awful lot to do in truth but made a genuinely world class save in the first half to keep the score goalless with a fantastic fingertip save onto the post. Got close to the penalty but unable to keep it out.

Trai Hume: 5/10

Was solid for most of the game barring a spell at the beginning of the second half where Mehmeti caused problems, dealt with him well outside of that period but then gave away a needless penalty right at the death.

Dan Ballard: 8/10

Really good at the back all afternoon, comfortable on the ball and is starting to become a regular threat from set pieces.

Danny Batth (C): 7/10

Like Ballard was his usual consistent self, winning everything that came near him.

Aji Alese: 6/10

Not much of a threat going forward today, although he did make some good runs, just wasn’t found by team-mates. Did well defensively.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Solid performance in midfield. worked hard defensively and quick to get forward to support attacks.

Edouard Michut: 7/10

Came back in and did well in midfield, rarely gave the ball away and got away from pressure multiple times with a quick burst of pace.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Couldn’t get his dribbling going consistently today but still caused problems all afternoon. Made one good run in the first half and picked out Gelhardt who spurned the chance, then had a couple of efforts in second half, both well saved.

Amad Diallo: 7/10

Like Roberts seems to be struggling a bit with his dribbling, potentially because of the pitch but good link up play and worked hard getting back to help out defensively.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Not his best game but scored a great goal after cutting inside and smashing the ball in the top corner, put in a really good ball for Gelhardt who could only slide a finish wide and intercepted and then played in Michut who shot rather than playing in Amad.

Joe Gelhardt: 5/10

Had a hand in Jack Clarke’s screamer but struggled otherwise today, off the ball play was fine with plenty of good movement and closing down but had a difficult time making the ball stick and squandered two good chances in the first half.

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Linked up play much better than Gelhardt when he came on.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Straight into the action with important defensive work and also got a piggyback from a Bristol City player.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Came on to help give Alese cover as we tried to see the game out.

Pierre Ekwah: 6/10

Brought on for Roberts as we tried to hang onto the 1-0.

Man of the Match: Dan Ballard

Really strong performance at the back by Ballard, always quick to attack the ball and made a really strong but fair tackle in the second half deep into Bristol City’s half, then quickly got up and tried to start an attack from it. Had half a chance with a headed shot from a corner.