Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland : Sky Bet Championship

Starting XI: Three changes predicted for today’s game versus Bristol City

Will the lads who sat out Tuesday’s game be back in the starting lineup?

By MartinWanless
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Tony Mowbray rotated the squad to good effect on Tuesday, and sprang a bit of a surprise with the formation we played.

It worked well, but will he change it up again today?

Here’s how we might line up this afternoon.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Another excellent game from Patterson on Tuesday, rounded off by his Higuita-like penalty save.

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship - Loftus Road Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Defenders: Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin

I think we could see a change at left back today.

Dennis Cirkin impressed from the bench on Tuesday, and Aji Alese has played a lot of football since being rushed back from injury.

Tony Mowbray highlighted Bristol City’s strength getting down the wings and getting crosses in, and I reckon he may go with Cirkin here as he’s a bit stronger defensively in those wide areas.

Other than that, how could you change Hume, Ballard and Batth?

Millwall v Sunderland Sky Bet Championship
After impressing in his cameo in midweek Cirkin could start this afternoon.
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Midfield: Luke O’Nien, Dan Neil

Luke O’Nien turned in a man-of-the-match performance on Tuesday in midfield, and initially, I did have Michut returning to the XI, but having mulled it over I don’t think you can drop O’Nien after that game. Dan Neil was excellent off the bench on Tuesday, and should come straight back in.

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland : Sky Bet Championship
Undroppable?
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Attacking midfield: Patrick Roberts, Amad, Jack Clarke

Roberts and Clarke have played a lot of football recently, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see one of them sit out in midweek against Rotherham, but I think at home today both will start.

Amad looked excellent off the bench on Tuesday - although he should have scored - and will surely come back into the starting team.

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland : Sky Bet Championship Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Striker: Joe Gelhardt

Gelhardt should have had a couple of goals in midweek, but I reckon he’ll get on the scoresheet today.

His off-the-ball work was phenomenal and he’ll come good.

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland : Sky Bet Championship Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

