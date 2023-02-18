Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 32 - Sunderland vs Bristol City

Last time out... QPR 0 - Sunderland 3

The lads battled their way to a 3-0 away win in the week, showcasing our strength in depth after significant rotation by the coach, that more than paid off.

Not a lot of the predictions lads would have thought our Luke was playing, especially not in midfield never mind calling him for the first goal scorer, hence the points return for the RR team is limited in that aspect.

Malc got the score bang on after being the most optimistic across the team, and would have had a perfect four pointer if that shot off the outside of the post didn’t open our account.

Everyone went for a win, which isn’t surprising given the form QPR have had of late, but the predictions around Gelhardt and Roberts were narrowly out,

Predictions League Table - after QPR

Malc closes the gap on Bomber by a couple. Everyone else gets a single point boost!

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - 1 Bristol City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joe Gelhardt

We have done incredibly well of late, and the form Bristol bring to the game suggests to me we may well have to settle for a point at home. Bristol have drawn two of the last five, so will likely park up the proverbial bus, and with their better defensive record a draw won't be too bad a result.

If we compromise in that way but Joe Gelhardt gets off the mark I will take that, as he got very close at QPR, and he can and will score a good 8-10 goals across the rest of his loan for me.

Prove me wrong SAFC and smash these lads, but if this is a 1-1 I have no problems with that.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Bristol City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

After a fantastic 3-0 victory in the big smoke, we’re back on home soil against Bristol City.

Unlike QPR, Bristol City are not in bad form, having not yet suffered defeat in 2023.

That’s a run of seven games, however, four of those ended in draws.

They’ve also not lost on the road since October, so will be no pushover by any stretch.

However, confidence will be high in Sunderland camp and thus I’m backing us to make it three wins on the bounce.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - 1 Bristol City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Edouard Michut

Bristol City might on the face of it be down in the depths of 16th place in the table, but such is the division this year that they’re still only seven points from the playoffs, and will still be hoping to put a run together to sneak in!

They’re a team who have yet to be defeated in 2023, and will be playing for places to face Man City in the FA cup next week!

They’ve pretty much scored as many as they’ve conceded, won as many as they’ve lost and drawn the same too.

My head is saying that we are flying and the minute and no reason this couldn’t be another 3-0 win for the lads…. However my heart is reminding me that this is Sunderland we are talking about, so there must be a disappointment around the corner!

On this occasion, my heart takes it.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Bristol City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joe Gelhardt

After Tuesday’s cracking win, we take on a Bristol City side who’ve been in form but couldn’t get past a poor Wigan team on Wednesday evening.

I fancy us against anyone at present, and with our defence performing the way it has been, a clean sheet is a good bet. Joe Gelhardt should have had a couple against QPR, but he turned in an excellent second half display and I’m backing him to notch our first in a 2-0 win. Haway the lads.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 4 - 1 Bristol City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

If I can’t go big when we are riding high, when can I? I think someone is gonna get a real tanking soon, and I have a feeling this weekend may be the one.

Even though Pearson has got Bristol doing a bit better than relegation form at the moment, I feel we have way too much pace, press and power than them in every area and I can’t see us not showing off in front of a confident crowd.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - 1 Bristol City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Bristol City come into this in decent form but we are searching for our third win on the spin, in what will likely be a decent encounter.

They have some attacking threat with former loanee Antoine Semenyo and others, but if we play as well as we did on Tuesday night, they won’t be able to cope with us.

We’re simply a joy to watch and the red and white wizards will conjure up some more magic again, I’m sure.