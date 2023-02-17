 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland : Sky Bet Championship

SAFC’s February Preview (Part 2): What have we got coming up in the rest of this month?

February so far has seen the Lads knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of Fulham, but two wins and a draw in the Championship means we sit nicely in 5th with the playoff race heating up…

By Kyle.GarrettSAFC
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Bristol City (H) 18.2.23

Since the World Cup break, Bristol City have improved vastly, and are unbeaten in eight Championship games. Another tough test awaits Sunderland in their last home game of the month.

One to Watch: Robert Atkinson

The centre-back has been in inspired form since Christmas and has been one of the major reasons for the Robins’ improved form recently. A goal on Wednesday night’s draw against Wigan as well, making him an attacking threat as well.

Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Rotherham United (A) 21.2.23

Rotherham, unlike Bristol City, have really struggled to get going again since the break. A 4-0 victory over Blackburn is their only win since the restart, in a run that has also seen them lose 4-1 to League One Ipswich in the FA Cup.

One to Watch: Viktor Johansson

Rotherham’s defensive record would be even worse if it weren’t for their Swedish shot-stopper. He has kept 10 clean sheets this season and enjoyed particularly good games against Stoke, Sheffield United and, most recently, Blackpool. Sunderland’s attacking players give any defence a tough day nowadays, and Johannson will no doubt be busy again Tuesday night.

Rotherham United v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - AESSEAL New York Stadium Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Coventry City (A) 25.2.23

One of the many sides on the periphery of the playoffs, Coventry are looking solid again after a very poor start to the season which saw them win only one of their first 11 league games. An exciting game is expected at the CBS, live on Sky Sports!

One to Watch: Viktor Gyokeres

He’s just really good isn’t he? Powerful, quick, and clinical – he’s no doubt one of the best strikers in the league and will surely be playing Premier League football sooner rather than later. The two DB’s at the back will have their hands full with the big Swede.

Coventry City v Millwall - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
