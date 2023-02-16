 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: Boy, that escalated quickly… reaction to QPR 0-3 Sunderland!

Our Gav and Martin sat down this morning to drool over the Sunlun performance against QPR last night, and generally get all worked up over just how f***ing mint we are! 

By TheHashpipe83
What’s the crack?

  • Poor Will Ferrell. Heard he’s gone the way of the ancient samurai, who when dishonored, would hang themselves from a fluorescent light.
You stay classy, Queens Park Rangers. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

How class are we man?

  • So are the lads still buzzing from last night? Yes they are…

Seriously how good are we?

  • LUKE ‘MR SUNDERLAND’ O’NIEN - You know what lads and lasses, he might just be a midfielder after all.

We are f***ing mint man.

  • JACK THE LAD - You can write him off, you can dismiss him, and you can take him on loan and do f*** all with him (like our opponents) but he showed his class yet again with a glorious brace against his former side.

Ah man we’re just too good.

  • Tony Mowbray is a tactical genius - Aye we’re serious he is.

ON OUR WAYYYY ON OUR WAY

  • PATTO LAD - What a penalty save that was, the lads heap praise on our young England International keeper!

We’re really quite decent in fairness aye.

  • All this and more! Ha’way the Lads!

