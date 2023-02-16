Roker Rapport Podcast: Boy, that escalated quickly… reaction to QPR 0-3 Sunderland!

What’s the crack?
- Poor Will Ferrell. Heard he’s gone the way of the ancient samurai, who when dishonored, would hang themselves from a fluorescent light.
How class are we man?
- So are the lads still buzzing from last night? Yes they are…
Seriously how good are we?
- LUKE ‘MR SUNDERLAND’ O’NIEN - You know what lads and lasses, he might just be a midfielder after all.
We are f***ing mint man.
- JACK THE LAD - You can write him off, you can dismiss him, and you can take him on loan and do f*** all with him (like our opponents) but he showed his class yet again with a glorious brace against his former side.
Ah man we’re just too good.
- Tony Mowbray is a tactical genius - Aye we’re serious he is.
ON OUR WAYYYY ON OUR WAY
- PATTO LAD - What a penalty save that was, the lads heap praise on our young England International keeper!
We’re really quite decent in fairness aye.
- All this and more! Ha’way the Lads!
