Andy’s Player Ratings: QPR 0-3 Sunderland - Another Mowbray masterclass as Lads win again!

Anthony Patterson: 8/10

Absolutely tremendous save from the penalty, which was pretty much his only save of the game, and was flawless all night, commanded his area really well.

Trai Hume: 8/10

His consistency since establishing himself at right back has been great, did not give QPR a sniff down his side.

Dan Ballard: 8/10

Not troubled at all by Chris Martin and had a couple of chances from corners, one of which led to the first goal.

Danny Batth (C): 8/10

Another imperious performance at the back, absolutely coasted through the game.

Aji Alese: 8/10

A really good game for the left back, despite being penalised for handball. Defended well and got forward to support attacks.

Luke O’Nien: 9/10

Scored the first goal, dominated midfield and made life so difficult for QPR.

Abdoullah Ba: 7/10

Worked hard on the left of midfield but he’s so silky and elusive when in possession.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Not his best game but still had too much for QPR, almost scored after some great interplay in the first half and picked out Gelhardt for the loanee’s shot against the bar.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Played a more central midfield role today, tidy in possession and his set pieces caused problems, including for the first goal.

Jack Clarke: 8/10

Two goals for Clarke, took both really well and ran down QPR’s defenders all night. Still doesn’t look in top form but finds a way to make an impact.

Joe Gelhardt: 7/10

His best game in a red and white shirt, hassled the QPR defence all game and his work off the ball was top notch. Should have scored at least one with two clear cut chances but good to see him getting in dangerous positions more.

Substitutes

Amad Diallo: 7/10

Looked refreshed after coming on as a sub, much livelier than the weekend.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Got an assist after picking out Clarke for the third goal.

Dennis Cirkin: 7/10

Also got an assist after finding Clarke immediately after coming on.

Pierre Ekwah: 7/10

Did well when he came on in central midfield, having a hand in numerous counter attacks.

Man of the Match: Luke O’Nien

Scored the opening goal after pouncing on a loose ball in the six-yard box but gets my man of the match for his dominant display in midfield. Not only did he get involved going forward, with a goal and another effort that was well saved but his defensive display was even better, spoiling QPR time and time again.