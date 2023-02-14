Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 31 - QPR vs Sunderland

Last time out... Sunderland 1 Reading 0

It wasn’t pretty at the weekend, but we did the job. It took till the 85th minute or so to take the lead, but after putting up with time wasting from early in the first half and facing a team who clearly wanted to challenge us to beat them if we can, we did.

Mr Ince may not have been happy about the journalists from the north east calling him out about whether it was always that dull playing Reading, but we don’t care. We have done the double on them and scored four unanswered goals, and let’s hope that is far from the only occasion both those stats happen.

The Predictions lads all called a win, so once again job done, and we move on from an ugly win to hopefully another bloody gorgeous one.

No major points hauls for the Predictions lads, but something across the board for all as we worked very hard to break down an established team like Reading.

Predictions League Table - after the Reading home win

Bomber gets a couple of points for first scorer and the result both being right. The rest of the lads get a point for calling a SAFC win. No changes in positions, but The Lads stayed in touch with the playoffs as we wanted them to, so no complaints from most of our passionate and committed fan base.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: QPR 0 - Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joe Gelhardt

Hopefully we can play some footy tonight, which was clearly what Reading wanted to avoid.

We are hot on the road the majority of the time, and QPR are dross most of the time.

Lets smash these lads early with our Joe getting his first of the loan period, rotate and rest who we can for the weekend, and move on.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: QPR 0 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Paddy Roberts

To say QPR are in a dreadful run of form, is putting it mildly. A solitary win in fourteen games has seen them drop down the league like a stone.

Neil Critchley replaced the Rangers-bound Michael Beale in December, and has yet to win on home soil.

On the contrary, we’ve been strong away from home, having not lost on the road in the last seven, dating back to October’s defeat to Blackburn.

Here’s hoping both can continue until after tonight’s match, and we can keep ourselves right in the mix of playoff contention.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: QPR 0 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

QPR’s home form has really flipped on its head and it’s what I think persuaded Michael Beale to jump north of the border.

After only losing one of their first eight home league matches, they are now on a run of seven without a win (2x Draws, 5x Losses).

We remain one of the best teams in the division away from home and even after some battered, bruised and flagging bodies courtesy of a very hectic schedule, I still fancy us to run out comfortable winners at Loftus Road.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: QPR 0 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

QPR haven’t been in the best of form in recent times, and we owe them one for the ridiculous two points we dropped against them earlier in the season. Hopefully they’ll play with more adventure than their fellow blue and white hooped team did on Saturday - I think they’ll have to - but I actually fancy us more away from home than at home at present. 2-0, with Jack Clarke getting the opener for us.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: QPR 1 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joe Gelhardt

Another chance to make it back to back wins in the League, and another chance to upset the status quo and get into the playoff places.

QPR are in a torrid run of form and have only won once since the end of october. Even though this is the kind of game we would expect a hiccup and a 1-1 draw, I’m confident the lads are ticking away into finding ways to score late and to get more from games than we possibly deserve.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: QPR 1 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Paddy Roberts

It’d be nice to follow up our late winner with another good result in the capital.

QPR have struggled of late and haven’t won a game since the 17th December, so we must take advantage of this.

We had to really dig in against Paul Ince’s League One re-creation and I’m hoping our attacking flair will pull us through again here.