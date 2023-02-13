Fan Letters: Are injuries the biggest issue plaguing Sunderland right now?

Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: Are injuries the biggest issue plaguing Sunderland right now?

Dear Roker Report,

What’s the biggest issue we have now? I think it’s injuries. Why is nobody asking questions of our medical department? And our pitch is shocking which can’t help.

Will it be addressed or are we just going to ignore it?

Ian Hughes

Ed’s Note [Gav]: It’s a good point… I’m sure they’re looking at it though. I guess most of the time it comes down to the pure frequency of the games, and how often we’ve had to play certain players. But each case is different - Ross Stewart’s achilles tendon snapping is pure bad luck, but persistent muscle injuries are less of a coincidence. On the pitch - I agree, it looks shocking at the minute. They spent a fortune on it last year but it looks like it’s gone back over again. Hopefully in the next month or so the pitch will improve as the temperature rises!

Dear Roker Report,

Well I haven’t been on here for a while probably because I think our team is doing pretty well in the championship the style is refreshing and Tony Mowbray is doing a great job.

A hard fought win yesterday.

Just one point about Andy Carroll

If he had a number one all over he would save a lot of money in hairbands and a lot of time hair fiddling. That was his total contribution yesterday. Oh dear!

Philip Wright

Ed’s Note [Gav]: He spent half his time on his arse. It was pretty sad to see - he used to be such a fine centre forward, a player who was feared in the air because at times he was impossible to defend against. If I was him I’d retire. For me he’s a good example of why you shouldn’t just sign any old shite on a free just because you need a striker. He couldn’t even run five yards.

Dear Roker Report,

I’ve got a suggestion for a new chant for Edouard Michut…

Abdoullah to the left of me,

Dan Neil to the right,

Here I am,

Stuck in the middle Michut

You’re welcome…

Cameron Phillips