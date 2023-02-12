Lasses Fan Focus: Saints fan Shannon previews today’s SAFC Women clash

Roker Report: You find yourself in the dizzying heights of 3rd in the league and only three points off top place. All of this, after gaining promotion to the division last season. How would you rate Southampton's performance so far?

Shannon Stephen: I feel like we’ve established ourselves in this league now and although it was an iffy start with losing to Charlton, I feel we really hit the back burner in the game against Lewes. Then to going on a 9 match unbeaten run in the league, we really showed that we’re not here to just make up numbers. They’ve definitely warmed themselves into the league and I’m really proud of their performances. I can’t wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds. We have one of the youngest sides in the Championship… it’s been a massive step up from previous Leagues, every game is like a Cup final, because every team in this league is good. We switched, for the first time in our history as a club, coming into Championship, to a full time programme. I think you can see the impact that that exposure to more time training, is having week in, week out for all our players.

RR: The last time we spoke, you highlighted the likes of Ella Pusey, Sophia Pharoah and Lucia Kendall as being key players. How have they done this season?

SS: Sophia was out for the majority of the season to injury but since she’s come back and been playing she’s been brilliant! She scored a goal in the game against Durham which was wrongfully ruled offside and then the beautiful team worked goal against Palace on Sunday. Ella P is second top scorer for us after bagging her 3rd on Sunday to Palace & Lucia Kendall is starting to shine just like we know she does! They’ve all played their parts and it’s great to see.

RR: Katie Wilkinson joined you last summer from Coventry United. How has she adjusted to playing with Southampton? She’s your current top scorer with four goals, right?

SS: I think she’s adjusted pretty well into the team. Obviously it took her a while to begin with but now she’s doing great and fits in. Yeah she’s our top goalscorer with 4 goals! 3 of them coming from the hattrick against her former club!

RR: Who would you say could be a thorn in the side for Sunderland? Who do we need to look out for?

SS: I think there’s a few that may make it very difficult for you Sunday. We have quality in every position and we are a side that attacks and defends as a team. We’ve got a lot of pace down our wings and strength within the midfield as well as a solid defence that may prove you some problems.

RR: Up until this weekend and your 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, you could argue that Southampton had a tough run of results in all competitions, with their last win coming against Coventry United in November. What do you think this win over Palace will do for the saints? Especially with your next four fixtures looking like certain wins on paper

SS: Well I mean if history is anything to come by I think the win against Palace has kick started our motion again! At the start of the season we lost, drew and then beat Palace. The start of 2023 we lost, drew and then again beat Palace so you never know! With our performance against Palace too I’m sure the girls are going to be gunning for more!

RR: You mentioned that there will be quite a few of you coming up from Southampton to watch the game against Sunderland this weekend. What is the support like for the women? Have you seen it increase given their success in the championship so far and with the backing from the men’s team?

SS: The support is growing each week, last season we were drawing in attendances of around 500 but this season we’ve been hitting 2,500 or more every home game. We also have a good away following which is nice to see.

RR: It’s always tough to give score predictions, but how do you see this game panning out?

SS: I think it’s going to be a tough game, every match of football is tough and can always go either way. Although if we play how we did this Sunday I can see a few goals for Saints.

RR: And lastly, what are your expectations for Southampton this season? The last time we spoke, it was just about surviving and competing in the league. Has expectations changed? Is promotion possible?