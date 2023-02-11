Starting XI: Three changes predicted for Sunderland’s game vs Reading this afternoon

Share All sharing options for: Starting XI: Three changes predicted for Sunderland’s game vs Reading this afternoon

It’s a tricky one this.

Although we lost against Fulham, and didn’t turn in a perfect performance by any stretch of the imagination, we certainly didn’t let ourselves down – and it would be harsh to drop anyone who started the game.

However, Alex Pritchard, Pierre Ekwah, Jewison Bennette and Luke O’Nien all impressed from the bench, and will all feel they’ve done enough to get a game – while Joe Geldhardt is back after being cup-tied against Fulham.

So, what will Tony Mowbray do?

After all, we’re coming off two very tough games – and while we don’t have the biggest of squads, we do have enough quality to change it up a bit.

The last time we had a run of games like this, Mowbray did spring a few changes against Wigan – so I’m minded to think he may do the same again this afternoon – within reason, of course.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Patterson will be disappointed with the first and third goals on Wednesday night – I think he should have done better with both – but he’ll certainly keep his place today.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Danny Batth, Luke O’Nien

I think Luke O’Nien will come back into the team today – probably in place of Alese at left back.

While Hume, Ballard and Batth have played a lot of football recently, their form’s too good to leave them out.

Midfield: Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil

Edouard Michut’s done really well recently – he was a contender for our man of the match on Wednesday – but think he might get a breather today.

He’s played a hell of a lot of football recently compared to what he had done previously, and Ekwah could get a start after impressing on Wednesday.

Attacking midfield: Patrick Roberts, Amad, Jack Clarke

Alex Pritchard did well from the bench in his last two games – but I think he’ll have to settle for a place on the bench again today.

The only way that may change is if we went in with Amad on the right and Roberts – who was off the boil on Wednesday – on the bench.

I wouldn’t be surprised if that happened, but I’ll hedge my bets.

On the left, Jack Clarke – who for some reason has recently got some absolutely ridiculous criticism for a 21-year-old player with superb ability – should keep his place.

Striker: Joe Gelhardt

He’s a striker, we need a striker, so he’ll play. Last Saturday was a tough game for him to start – today we should get a better idea of what he’ll add to the team.

Hopefully goals!