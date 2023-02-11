Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 30 - Sunderland vs Reading

Last time out... Sunderland 2 Fulham 3 (FA Cup Rd 4 Replay)

So, our dream of returning to Wembley on the 50th anniversary of our last FA cup win from the second tier is officially over. The lads gave it all they had, but came up short.

With the 2 games against a top 8 Premier League opponent resulting in a 4-3 aggregate loss, there is lots of pride oozing through Mackem veins, and the football we are playing has attracted recognition across the nation.

We are on our way back, will improve steadily over time, and certainly have nothing to be ashamed of.

Only a smattering of points across the predictions lads, with Malc being right calling Clarke to get our first, and Will and Bomber being miserable enough to call us to lose. All three get a point each.

Predictions League Table - after the Fulham replay

Will extends his lead at the top, and Bomber and Malc are both pulling away from basement boy Martin.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Reading 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joe Gelhardt

I joined the 29,600 others at the match in the week, and the football was still a joy to watch even though we lost. I’ve not seen the Lads live much this season, but when we play and flow, clearly even top flight teams with European qualification chances need to play well to over come us.

I’m backing the Lads to continue their good form, building on the confidence that the FA Cup replay will have amassed. Reading haven’t won in the league since a couple of days after Christmas, so lets tear them a new one and get ourselves focused back on the league, and the potential of playoffs.

I fancy Joe Gelhardt to get his first goal for Sunderland… if we had him on Wednesday night, we may well have at least forced extra time.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Reading 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After our FA Cup exit, it’s time to fully refocus on our Playoff push. And what an opportunity this is, against a Reading side struggling for form.

They haven’t won in their last five, including a trouncing against our former gaffer Alex Neil.

I dont particularly rate Paul Ince as gaffer, but he’s lasted longer than I expected!

I’ve seen enough in the Lads over two games against a Premier League side to fully back us to win comfortably here!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 - Reading 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

Reading have yet to win in the league in 2023 and have only won once on the road since September.

Not only that, but their defence is currently leaking like a sieve!

In times gone by, this would have been one that looks comfortable on paper but we’d make incredibly hard work of. However we are a different animal currently and after two very credible performances against Premier League opposition, I do expect a comfortable win.

Or maybe I’m just drunk on optimist after the Fulham game.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 -0 Reading Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Joe Gelhardt

I do worry we’ll be a bit tired after two tough games in the past seven days, but hopefully we’ll have enough to get past a Reading side who Stoke hammered 4-0 in their last away game. Joe Gelhardt will come back into the team, and I’m going to back him to score the first goal in a hopefully routine 2-0 win.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Reading 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

After a pretty hard week for the lads, we are coming against a side that is one that we should be looking to get all three points from.

Reading are in pretty bad form and dropping down the league and it is 100% something we need to take advantage of.

A win could put us back on the cusk of the playoffs, and that little reason to fight is something that will push every single player to the end.

I think we will go and get a clean sheet this weekend, proving how well we can do a job, win and get out.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 - Reading 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

After a spirited but ultimately unsuccessful FA Cup outing in the week, we return back to league focus of the only team that resembles a literary pastime.

Reading haven’t won in four league games and we need to take advantage of this at home. We’ll be able to call on an actual striker in Joe Gelhardt and I think this will be a better game for him with home support and less Millwall goliaths.

I think we’ll get off to a flyer but just can’t see us keeping a clean sheet atm. Jack Clarke seems to re-finding his form and I fancy him to set us on our way.