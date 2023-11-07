Roker Rapport Podcast: The Swansea 0-0 Sunderland review show!

What’s the crack?
- How are the lads feeling after that result? Bit frustrated?
- Did the red card for Swansea’s Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino actually work against us?
- Patto Lad; Another clean sheet and a penalty save to spare a few Sunlun blushes!
- Tony isn’t happy with Luke O’Nien or Dan Ballard as both pick up yellows to rule them out of our Birmingham fixture. Was he right to read them the riot act?
- Mowbray also went after his strikers following on from some interesting comments about Hemir days before the match; what do the lads make of all that?
- If one of our shots had actually gone in, would anyone be complaining about the quality of football we witnessed or the odd subs? Chris is feeling pretty relaxed about it all.
- All this and more! Ha’way the Lads!
