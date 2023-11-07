 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: The Swansea 0-0 Sunderland review show!

The lads took a look at our trip to Wales over the weekend - as Sunderland managed to take just a point from ten man Swansea City thanks to the penalty saving exploits of a certain Anthony Patterson - as well as taking some time to ponder Tony Mowbray’s comments about his young strikers. 

By Editor Gav
/ new

What’s the crack?

  • How are the lads feeling after that result? Bit frustrated?
  • Did the red card for Swansea’s Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino actually work against us?
  • Patto Lad; Another clean sheet and a penalty save to spare a few Sunlun blushes!
  • Tony isn’t happy with Luke O’Nien or Dan Ballard as both pick up yellows to rule them out of our Birmingham fixture. Was he right to read them the riot act?
  • Mowbray also went after his strikers following on from some interesting comments about Hemir days before the match; what do the lads make of all that?
  • If one of our shots had actually gone in, would anyone be complaining about the quality of football we witnessed or the odd subs? Chris is feeling pretty relaxed about it all.
  • All this and more! Ha’way the Lads!

