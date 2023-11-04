Andy’s Player Ratings: Swansea 0-0 Sunderland: Mackems fail to make ten-man Swans pay

Anthony Patterson: 8/10

He was a spectator for most of the game but made a top class save from the penalty, showed great feet when closed down in the first half and dealt well with the few things that came his way.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Played well down the right and stepping into midfield when needed. Not much to do defensively but did arrow a shot just wide in the second half, also made one thunderous tackle in the first half.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Really easy afternoon at the back, never troubled by the Swansea frontline but did get himself booked after trying to win the ball in the opponent’s half.

Luke O’Nien (C): 6/10

Almost scored when a corner was deflected onto his head and used the ball well, but gave away a really stupid penalty.

Niall Huggins: 7/10

Was lively down the left-hand side, up and down all game before being taken off as we looked to take the game to Swansea.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Controlled the game well and had a couple of chances early on, the first one should have been sent wide to a free Roberts though.

Pierre Ekwah: 7/10

Had some dangerous efforts from around the box, didn’t let much past him in the middle of the park and his passing was good today, so long balls out wide to Roberts and a nice ball to Neil early on.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Really dangerous down the right and was very unlucky not to score in the first half with a near post effort that forced a fantastic save.

Jobe Bellingham: 6/10

In and out of the game but played a really nice through ball to Rusyn that should have resulted in an assist.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Not a massive threat on goal from him today, other than with the last kick of the first half when his free kick hit the bar. Was always a reliable outlet down the left though.

Nazariy Rusyn: 6/10

Really good movement again and his pace pushed Swansea back, had one really good chance that he was kicking himself for not finishing. Got one on one with the goalkeeper and steered the ball wide.

Substitutes

Luis Hemir: 6/10

Didn’t get a real chance to work with, other than a couple of overhit crosses that he flung himself at.

Bradley Dack: 6/10

Had one effort when well placed blocked from a Clarke cut back and got caught between a shot and a cushioned header to Ekwah.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

A lot of movement and one-twos from Pritchard but I thought he looked a little frustrated today.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Nothing to do defensively but helped us keep Swansea in their own half.

Abdoullah Ba: 7/10

Very lively after he came on and was so close to a winner when he followed up good play down the right with a left-footed shot that cannoned off the crossbar.

Man of the Match: Anthony Patterson

Patto was flawless today, didn’t have much to do but showed his class every time he was called upon. Made a great save from the penalty, leaving it to the last second to move, showed good feet when pressed and claimed some dangerous crosses with ease.