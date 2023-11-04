Starting XI: One change predicted for Sunderland today at Swansea

Naz Rusyn came into the team last weekend and did well without standing out. He made intelligent runs, linked the play and worked well off the ball. It’ll take a few games for the other players to really click with him as he makes completely different runs to our other strikers – but I think today’s game will suit him as we might get space in behind the Swansea defence to counter, and his pace could come in handy.

Elsewhere, the biggest selection issues revolve around players in need of a rest. Mowbray’s highlighted both Trai Hume and Jobe Bellingham as needing a break, and we could well see the latter miss out today.

Here’s how I think we’ll start today’s game.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

I actually thought Patterson could maybe have done better with Norwich’s goal last weekend, but maybe that’s more a reflection of my expectation of what he’s capable of than anything else.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard, Niall Huggins

Same again in defence this week I think. It was interesting how we played last week, with O’Nien often moving into the right wing back spot and Hume into midfield – it actually worked against us for their goal, but gives us more opportunities going forward. I don’t think we’ll see that as much away from home today, but something to watch out for. At full back, Cirkin’s pushing hard for a place, but I reckon Huggins will stay in the team for now.

Midfield: Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah

Same again here. Dan Neil’s showing just how important he is, and Ekwah’s slowly getting back up to speed. His off the ball game needs some work, but he’s regaining fitness and is top quality on the ball. I wouldn't be surprised to see him net a goal today – he came close on a couple of occasions last week.

Attack: Patrick Roberts, Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke

Tony Mowbray was talking about the need to rest Jobe, and with his former club Birmingham next up, he could well take a breather today. It wouldn’t be the worst thing, either – I think Pritchard’s passing could be the key to springing Rusyn, so we could benefit from their link up. Either side, Roberts and Clarke are certain to start.

Striker: Nazariy Rusyn

Rusyn showed promise last week, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do with a few games under his belt. He’s got the potential to link up well with our other attackers, while his pace should cause Swansea problems on the break.