Fan Focus: Swansea fan Jordan thinks ex-Sunderland target Josh Key has been their best player!

Michael Duff joined Swansea in the summer from Barnsley to take over from Russell Martin. How did fans react to this?

Having lost Russell Martin to Southampton, it was interesting to see what direction the club would go in, and fans were really excited by the appointment of Michael Duff. His Barnsley side had attracted plenty of praise last season, after reaching the League One play off final.

Swansea started the season poorly, but bounced back with four consecutive wins to return to the playoff mix. How would you summarise your season so far?

So far, it’s been a very mixed season. We had a fantastic run of form, but prior to that there was a derby defeat, the football wasn’t great and we struggled to get a win on the board. It’s great to see the recent turnaround with some tough fixtures.

There were many ins and outs at the club across the summer. Are fans happy with the club’s current recruitment strategy, which appears to be quite youth-led?

Overall it’s the same as the current season – very mixed. The current regime is quite poor, but I feel Paul Watson has done a good job in his first window recruiting.

Moving onto the players themselves, Jerry Yates was brought in over the summer with top scorer, with top scorer Joel Piroe joining Leeds. How has he got on so far?

Jerry Yates is a different player to Joel Piroe. I don’t think he’ll get as many as Piroe did, but he’s definitely capable of reaching 15 goals this season, and he scored regulalrly in a relegated Blackpool side. Give him the service, he’ll score. A tidy start in Swansea so far.

Another ex-Sunderland target, Josh Key, joined Swansea this summer from Exeter. How is he adapting to Championship life?

Josh Key is arguably our player of the season. He has adapted to life with ease in the Championship, and our right-back spot looks like it has finally been sorted.

Swansea signed four Premier League youth players on loan, with Carl Rushworth, Harrison Ashby, Charlie Patino and Bashir Humphreys all joining. How have they performed so far?

I thought our loan business was really good, but Charlie Patino is the standout for me closely followed by Carl Rushworth. I expect to see Patino in the Premier League next season, he’s a fantastic player. Bashir Humphreys has come on really well, and also looks like he’ll be due Premier League football. Harrison Ashby has had a slow start, but there’s a top player in there, which he showed at Blackburn last week.

Aside from the above-mentioned players, who do you think will cause Sunderland problems?

Jamie Paterson looks like a different player under Michael Duff. He’s starting to show the form he had when he first arrived.

We all know Swansea as a tiki-taka possession-based side. Has that continued under Duff?

The football at times can be the nice passing style Swansea has been known for, but overall it’s a bit more direct now. If you look at Patino’s goal against Sheffield Wednesday, that was a prime example.

Which 11 players do you think will start against Sunderland?

Honestly, I can’t call the 11 at the moment with the injuries we’ve had. I’m sorry for the poor answer on this one, but I have no idea. There’ll be some selection headaches for Duff.

Swansea beat Sunderland on both occasions last season. What is your prediction for the final score?