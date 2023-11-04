Score Predictions: Will Sunderland achieve back-to-back wins when they take on Swansea?

Sunderland really upped their performance levels at the weekend, and took all three points against a visiting Norwich side who never really looked likely to get much from the occasion.

Despite falling behind to a mid-first-half goal which once again involved the officials as much as the opponents, the lads didn't let any heads drop.

They got back into it with a slightly deflected goal from Trai Hume, and when followed by a class finish by Dan Neil and a Jack Clarke penalty, we fully turned the game around with ten minutes to spare, securing a 3-1 win.

While a lot of the lads hoped this result would be as good as it was, not all of the Predictions lads were confident enough to call such a solid win.

Best predictions points after Norwich were available for Malc and Martin, who both correctly called a 3-1 win.

Unfortunately for Martin, he managed to miss the cut-off for predictions submissions ahead of this Swansea edition, hence he only grows his total by a single point rather than three.

Malc moves up to joint third with his correct score call, Jack got a single point for executing a win as did Martin post his deduction, and everyone else had a pointless match day… other than being very happy we resumed the habits of both playing well and taking home all the spoils.

With impressive performances from fresh blood such as Rusyn and Hemir, and the lads getting back within a shout of the play-off berths, confidence and optimism may well be returning to previous levels among the predictions group.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = 2 point deduction

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Swansea City 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Rusyn

Swansea have had very mixed results at home across October, with their only win in the past three home games being a month ago, against our last opponents, Norwich.

Conversely, they have won both their away games last month, so maybe now is a decent time to visit the Swans, especially after we played well last weekend and did pretty well without taking any points in the game before, away at Leicester.

Rusyn played very well without scoring, but I think he did enough to get another start. With a week’s break to both rest up to and train more as part of the starting eleven, there is a good chance he will lead the line again, and hopefully he will score this time.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Swansea City 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Rusyn

It was a fantastic win at the weekend, and today presents an opportunity to make it back to back wins.

Swansea have had a mixed start, finding themselves 13th as it stands.

Their 1-0 win over Blackburn saw them return to winning ways after two defeats on the bounce.

It’s a tricky game, but I see no reason why we can’t win this one.

No midweek game has given us a week to prepare, and I see us coming away with three points and a clean sheet.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Swansea City 0 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

A tough October out the way, we can really look forward to a November where we can make a charge on the playoff places. And it hopefully will start abroad against Swansea.

They have grown a bit of a habit of doing well against the bottom-half teams, but coming up short against the top-half teams in the division.

That, coupled with their 2 wins in 7 at home this year and I’m thinking it points to starting November off with a bang (pun intended).

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Swansea City 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Rusyn

It’s a good opportunity to pick up another three points today, and if we play as we did last weekend we’ve got a chance.

It wasn’t the perfect display against Norwich - although we dominated large parts they still had a couple of chances to equalise - but we looked threatening in attack.

The inclusion of Naz Rusyn helped that. He stretched the game and worked hard off the ball without being given too many chances, and I’m hoping he’ll be on the scoresheet today in a good win.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Swansea City 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

After a great win at the weekend, we can make it back to back with a trip to a Swansea side finally making moves this season.

Duff’s side will be one that will take the game to us and, as seen by a similar coach in Russell Martin, will try and keep possession. I am hoping that just like against Southampton, we carve them open and take the three points back to Wearside.

I am expecting a win, but a very good game. We need to take the game to them early and catch them off guard.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Swansea City 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

Hopefully we can make it back to back wins after handily dispatching Norwich last time.

The return of Dan Neil proved important, once again pulling the strings and keeping us ticking over as well as scoring a quality goal.

The lads should be full of confidence and can show Swansea what we’re all about.