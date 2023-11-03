Andy’s Player Ratings: Southampton U21 1-2 Sunderland U21 - Ross Stewart scores but mackems win

Adam Richardson: 8/10

Sunderland were on top for most of the game but Richardson was outstanding when called upon with a few top class saves.

Ellis Taylor (C): 8/10

Solid defensively down the right and showed some great vision with balls in behind for Gardiner to run onto, then put in the free kick for the winner.

Nectar Triantis: 7/10

Pretty comfortable afternoon for Triantis, Stewart may have scored early but the big Australian wasn’t particularly tested by the striker or his half-time replacement.

Henry Fieldson: 7/10

Made a great recovery tackle in the second half and then got in behind Richardson to make a goal-line clearance following the goalkeeper making a save.

Connor Pye: 7/10

Was up and down the left flank all game and put some good deliveries into the box.

Marshall Burke: 6/10

Really hard-working effort in front of the back four and looked out on his feet by the end.

Harrison Jones: 6/10

Good effort in the middle of the pitch, with some neat forward passes but had to be withdrawn in the second half due to injury.

Michael Spellman: 7/10

Really quiet in the first half but was unlucky not to score after the break, with a couple of chances, one saved and one just wide.

Tom Watson: 7/10

Caused Southampton problems down the left wing with his pace and direct running, very similar to Clarke but more often than not went down the outside to put a cross in.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

Unlucky not to score when a close cross was turned over the bar by the ‘keeper and usually kept possession well but was a bit passive at times, with not enough driving runs around the box.

Harry Gardiner: 6/10

Took his goal well, after turning in a loose ball but could easily have had another three or four goals, a number of times he ran in behind but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Substitutes

Cameron Ashia: 7/10

The trialist came on and impressed immediately, having a shot saved, laying off balls for Spellman to have a shot and then getting an assist with an acrobatic effort that landed for Gardiner.

Ben Middlemas: 6/10

Showed quick feet in the middle of the park on a couple of occasions to get us going forward.

Tom Chiabi: N/A

Late change for the tired Burke.

Man of the Match: Adam Richardson

Made a number of quality saves, one with an outstretched boot, he tipped another couple of good shots wide and came out to block after Southampton were through on the break. Was comfortable with the ball on his feet and claimed some crosses into the box.