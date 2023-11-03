 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship

Friday Night Live: Get involved tonight @ 8pm as we gear up for tomorrow’s trip to Swansea

It’s a long trip to South Wales for our Championship game this weekend, so join us live on Spaces as we preview the clash with the Swans!

By Roker Report
/ new
How do I listen?

It’s very simple - just make sure that you are following us on Twitter (click here for our page) and then at 8pm, when we go live, click the prompt at the top of your app to join the conversation.

If you’d like to take part, tweet us with your question for the lads, or if you’d like to go one step further and actually jump in and talk live on the air, you can request to speak once you’re in the chat - easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

