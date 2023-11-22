Share All sharing options for: Which Sunderland players could be loaned out in January?

Andrew Smithson says…

I’d like to see Ellis Taylor getting another go in the Football League if possible.

He’s been in superb form for the U21s this season and has also been on the bench for the first team a few times, so he’s hopefully ready to step up.

I think I’m right in saying that his contract is due to expire at the end of the season but there’s certainly a good player in there. He’s able to cover a couple of positions and has great technical ability, so sending him out might give a clue as to where his future lies.

Players develop at different speeds and whilst he might be considered ‘old’ in comparison to others, the word is that his attitude in training is very good.

If that’s the case and he does get a chance of regular football, I’d like to see him do well and take things from there.

Andy Thompson says…

There are two players that jump out at me who may need a loan come January.

I think it could be Jewison Bennette and Jay Matete who gets another loan away a season after he did exactly the same thing, which must be desperately frustrating for him.

Jewi strikes me as a player who has talent but is just not tamed at present.

He needs a loan to a top League One team where he can get a run of games to refine his attacking qualities. It would be extremely interesting to keep an eye on his progress if he does get that type of move, as I think he has the talent to rip it up.

Matete is a strange one.

I genuinely think he can add something to our squad but his injury came at the worst time for him and us in pre-season.

He’s been desperately unlucky with injuries since he joined, but he needs a run of games to capture some form like he did last season.

I hope he can go and ply his trade for a top League One team or another Championship team in order to get some football he desperately requires.

Malc Dugdale says…

I think I’d like to see Jewison Bennette and Hemir loaned out in January if their game time is to be minimal in the second half of the season.

They’re both players who I think have a potentially strong future at our club, but they aren’t going to develop quickly enough by playing bit parts of football from the bench or mainly featuring in U21 games.

I believe that Bennette played for his national side recently, but he hasn’t featured for our first team for some time. He seems to be behind a raft of players since recovering from his injury, so should maybe go out on loan to further learn his trade.

Hemir has been getting smatterings of minutes of late, but seems to be regularly behind Nazariy Rusyn for the starting berth of late, and arguably rightly so.

With Eliezer Mayenda now fit and having looked promising in his debut against Birmingham, Semedo may well get even less football in the new year. If we release Mason Burstow, who’s also struggled to make an impact, Hemir may be closer to getting minutes, but I’m not sure we’ll do that.

There are other players getting little chance to shine, but these are the two that I think would get the most from a half-season loan this coming January.

Many more may also go out if we make more signings to boost our chances of another pop at the playoffs. Having already heard rumours about more South American young stars being considered, maybe that’ll be the case.

The fact that all of this is so unpredictable makes it exciting and interesting, so I’m looking forward to seeing these tactical cogs turning in the coming eight to ten weeks.